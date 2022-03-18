From thandai to gujiyas, Holi recipes for the win

There's a reason why snacks triumph over a full-fledged meal on Holi: they act as delicious bite-sized energy boosters instead of inducing food coma. And, it's a good reason—or excuse—to dig into chaats, quaff gujiyas and quench your thirst with thandai completely guilt-free. Here are three recipes synonymous with the festival of colours.

Mawa Gujiya

Makes 12 pieces

Gujiya dough

Ingredients

1 cup maida

1 tbsp suji rawa

1 pinch baking soda

One-fourth cup ghee

Hot water to knead

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, take maida and evenly sprinkle rawa with baking powder.

2. Spoon over ghee and knead to make a crumbly mix.

3. Add hot water and knead to make a firm dough.

4. Cover the bowl and let the dough rest for 30 mins.

Gujiya Filling

Ingredients

One-third cup powdered sugar

1 cup khoya

Half tbsp ghee

One-third cup chopped dry fruits (cashew, almond, pistachios and raisins)

One-fourth tsp elaichi

Method

1. Grate or crumble the khoya and keep aside.

2. Dry roast the chopped nuts and keep aside to cool.

3. Melt ghee in a heavy bottomed pan on low flame and add khoya.

4. Cook the khoya till it becomes slightly paste-y. Keep aside and let it cool.

5. Mix in the chopped nuts, powdered sugar and elaichi powder. Keep aside. This mixture can be stored in an airtight container and kept in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.

Gujiya Syrup

Ingredients

4 cup Sugar

16 tbsp water

1.5 tsp elaichi powder

2 tsp rose water

8-10 strands of saffron



Method

1. Mix all the ingredients in a heavy bottomed pan.

2. Cook on medium flame till it comes to a boil.

3. Keep skimming the liquid to remove the scum.

4. After the syrup is skimmed twice, strain the syrup. Make sure it's a clear syrup with no impurities.

5. Keep cooking the syrup till it gains a single string consistency.

Assembling and making gujiya:

1. Divide the dough in two parts.

2. Make a medium log of each part and slice it into equal parts of about 30 gms each.

3. Make small balls using your palms. Place them in the same bowl and cover.

4. Dust the rolling board with dry flour. With a belan, roll each ball into a small disc with a diameter of 4-5 inches. Do not add a lot of dry flour; use as less as possible.

5. To stuff the disc, apply a smidgen of water on the edges, place a tablespoon of gujiya filling in the centre. Be careful to not overfill the discs and leave some space near the edges.

7. Carefully bring together the edges to form a stuffed semicircle and gently press the edges.

8. With a small gujiya cutter (or knife) trim the extra dough from the edges. It is important to make sure that the edges are well sealed.

9. Stuff all the gujiyas in this manner, arrange them on a plate, cover with a damp cloth and keep aside.

10. Heat oil in a small kadhai on medium flame. Deep fry the gujiyas till they are golden brown on both the sides.

11. Remove the gujiyas from oil and dip them in the sugar syrup for around 30 seconds.

12. Remove and drain on kitchen towel. Serve warm.

Recipe from Khandani Rajdhani

Aloo chaat

Serves 4-5



Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, boiled and cubed

2 tbsp pomegranate arils

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp whole jeera

1.5 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp aamchur powder

1 tbsp dhaniya powder

1 tbsp chaat masala

2 tbsp sev

2 tbsp garlic mayo

Handful of fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Oil for shallow frying

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add jeera and green chillies.

2. Then add potatoes and shallow fry till they turn golden brown.

3. Mix in the spices and chaat masala.

4. Place the mixture in a bowl, garnish with pomegranate arils, coriander leaves, sev and garlic mayo. Serve.

Recipe by chef Rishi Bhardwaj, Head Innovation and New Product Development, Del Monte

Peru-ishq thandai or Guava thandai

Ingredients

90 ml guava juice

45 ml thandai mix

60 ml milk

7-8 ice cubes

Guava slice to garnish, optional

Method:

1. In a small glass, stir in 15 ml thandai mix and 30 ml milk. Keep aside.

2. In a blender, pour in the mixture and guava juice and blitz.

3. Pour the mixture in a small handi, add a couple of ice cubes and place a mathani (wooden hand blender) and a soup ladle. Serve in kulhads.

Recipe from Dhaba Estd 1986.