From pizza to popcorn, recipes with cauliflower

Winter brings in the season of buttery white and flawless cauliflowers. It creeps into parathas, sabzis, mixed vegetable preparations and even pulaos. The cruciferous vegetables also makes for great snacks and—as Shilpa Shetty shows—pizza crust. Here are recipes to demonstrate how you can use cauliflowers to make addictive snacks.

Cauliflower popcorn

Chef and YouTube creator Chetna Makan’s recipes are meant for quick home cooking. These extra crunchy snacks are perfect to munch on while Netflixing and chilling. In true desi-style, they pair well with masala chai. Remember to serve them with ketchup or schezwan sauce on the side.

Baked cauliflower with minced meat

There's minced chicken or lamb cooked with a mix of vegetables, placed over a base of steamed cauliflower, and layered with loads of Mozzarella and Parmesan. This baked dish is a delicious lunch option with a side of creamy mashed potatoes. It’s the kind of quick and impressive one-pot dish that will have your family and guests asking for second helpings.

Honey garlic cauliflower

This dish is a mainstay of Indo-Chinese cuisine. With the sweet, spicy and sour notes of honey, soy sauce and ketchup, it hits all the right spots. You can serve it with Hakka noodles or fried rice, or simply chomp on it like an appetiser with a tall mug of beer.

Chilli lime roasted cauliflower

Got a potluck to attend? Turn to this easy-peasy recipe. With a sprinkling of basic spices—swap cayenne peppers with Kashmiri mirch—and garnished with fresh parsley and spring onion, it’s a no-fail side dish.

Cauliflower crust pizza

Shilpa Shetty demonstrates how to make a gluten-free pizza crust by combining cauliflower with a generous dose of cheese. As she points out, this dish will be a hit with picky eaters.

