Home > Food> Cook > Celebrate Father’s Day by making an easy three-course meal

Celebrate Father’s Day by making an easy three-course meal

This Thai-inspired menu is the perfect way to show that you care

Left to Right: Beetroot Salad, Pad Thai, Tab Tim Krob. (Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.06.2023  |  03:00 PM IST

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than cooking a fancy meal? Chef Chiranjeev Paingankar of Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru shares recipes for a complete Thai meal that includes a salad, pad thai noodles and dessert. Bon appetite!

Beetroot, Orange, Candied Walnut and Amaranth Salad 

Ingredients  

320 gms beetroot, chopped into wedges 

180 gms orange, chopped into wedges 

180 gms green salad  

60 gms chevre  

50 gms candied walnuts 

40 gms puffed amaranth 

Dressing  

15 gms honey 

30 ml extra virgin olive oil 

15 ml balsamic vinegar 

Salt to taste 

Method 

  1. Prepare the dressing by mixing honey, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Season to taste. 
  2. Toss the green salad, beetroot, and orange together with the dressing. 
  3. Top with crumbled chevre, candied walnuts and puffed amaranth and serve. 

Pad thai noodles  

Ingredients 

Sauce  

100 gms tamarind pulp 

150 gms palm sugar 

100 gms tomato ketchup 

70 gms sriracha chilli sauce 

150 ml light soy sauce 

100 gms white vinegar 

For the noodles 

50 gms garlic, chopped 

50 gms onions, sliced 

100 gms flat rice noodles, soaked in water 

50 gms bean sprouts 

50 gms carrots, julienned  

50 gms tofu, fried 

10 gms spring onion, cut into strips 

20 ml oil 

10 gms castor sugar 

20 gms peanuts, crushed 

10 gms chilli flakes 

Lemon wedge for garnish 

Method 

  1. In a thick-bottomed pan, add tamarind pulp, palm sugar, tomato ketchup, sriracha chilli sauce, light soy sauce and white vinegar. Bring the ingredients to boil until the palm sugar has dissolved well and the sauce has thickened (it should coat the back of a spoon). 
  2. Heat a wok or a pan and add oil. Sauté onions and garlic until they turn golden. 
  3. Add the carrots and the noodles and the pad thai sauce and stir fry on high heat until all the ingredients are mixed well and cooked. 
  4.  Add spring onions just before removing the wok from the flame and stir fry for an additional 10-15 seconds. 
  5. Plate the pad thai and garnish with a lemon wedge, beansprouts, and strips of spring onion.  

Tab Tim Krob 

Ingredients 

200 gms water chestnuts, chopped into 5cm cubes 

150 gms tapioca starch 

400 ml coconut milk 

150 gms palm sugar 

200 ml sugar syrup, at room temperature 

50 gms jackfruit, chopped 

100 gms crushed ice 

1-2 pandan leaves 

Method 

  1. Soak the chestnuts in sugar syrup for an hour or two. 
  2. Strain the soaked chestnuts and remove as much excess liquid as possible.  
  3. Transfer to a dry bowl and cover well with tapioca starch. 
  4. Add the coated chestnuts to a pan of boiling water and boil until the chestnuts float up to the surface. They will now have a jelly coating. 
  5. Immediately strain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. 
  6. Put sugar syrup in a bowl and transfer the strained chestnuts.  
  7. In another saucepan, add coconut milk, palm sugar, and pandan leaf. Bring to a boil and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Then, remove from the flame and chill the milk. 
  8. In a bowl or glass, place the jellied chestnuts. Pour the coconut milk, crushed ice, and jackfruit. Serve chilled.

