Celebrate Father’s Day by making an easy three-course meal This Thai-inspired menu is the perfect way to show that you care /food/cook/fathers-day-recipes-thai-food-111686748084416.html 111686748084416 story

Left to Right: Beetroot Salad, Pad Thai, Tab Tim Krob. (Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru)

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than cooking a fancy meal? Chef Chiranjeev Paingankar of Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru shares recipes for a complete Thai meal that includes a salad, pad thai noodles and dessert. Bon appetite! Beetroot, Orange, Candied Walnut and Amaranth Salad Ingredients 320 gms beetroot, chopped into wedges 180 gms orange, chopped into wedges 180 gms green salad 60 gms chevre 50 gms candied walnuts 40 gms puffed amaranth Dressing 15 gms honey 30 ml extra virgin olive oil 15 ml balsamic vinegar Salt to taste Method Prepare the dressing by mixing honey, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Season to taste. Toss the green salad, beetroot, and orange together with the dressing. Top with crumbled chevre, candied walnuts and puffed amaranth and serve. Pad thai noodles Ingredients Sauce 100 gms tamarind pulp 150 gms palm sugar 100 gms tomato ketchup 70 gms sriracha chilli sauce 150 ml light soy sauce 100 gms white vinegar For the noodles 50 gms garlic, chopped 50 gms onions, sliced 100 gms flat rice noodles, soaked in water 50 gms bean sprouts 50 gms carrots, julienned 50 gms tofu, fried 10 gms spring onion, cut into strips 20 ml oil 10 gms castor sugar 20 gms peanuts, crushed 10 gms chilli flakes Lemon wedge for garnish Method In a thick-bottomed pan, add tamarind pulp, palm sugar, tomato ketchup, sriracha chilli sauce, light soy sauce and white vinegar. Bring the ingredients to boil until the palm sugar has dissolved well and the sauce has thickened (it should coat the back of a spoon). Heat a wok or a pan and add oil. Sauté onions and garlic until they turn golden. Add the carrots and the noodles and the pad thai sauce and stir fry on high heat until all the ingredients are mixed well and cooked. Add spring onions just before removing the wok from the flame and stir fry for an additional 10-15 seconds. Plate the pad thai and garnish with a lemon wedge, beansprouts, and strips of spring onion. Tab Tim Krob Ingredients 200 gms water chestnuts, chopped into 5cm cubes 150 gms tapioca starch 400 ml coconut milk 150 gms palm sugar 200 ml sugar syrup, at room temperature 50 gms jackfruit, chopped 100 gms crushed ice 1-2 pandan leaves Method Soak the chestnuts in sugar syrup for an hour or two. Strain the soaked chestnuts and remove as much excess liquid as possible. Transfer to a dry bowl and cover well with tapioca starch. Add the coated chestnuts to a pan of boiling water and boil until the chestnuts float up to the surface. They will now have a jelly coating. Immediately strain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Put sugar syrup in a bowl and transfer the strained chestnuts. In another saucepan, add coconut milk, palm sugar, and pandan leaf. Bring to a boil and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Then, remove from the flame and chill the milk. In a bowl or glass, place the jellied chestnuts. Pour the coconut milk, crushed ice, and jackfruit. Serve chilled. FIRST PUBLISHED

