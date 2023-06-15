Celebrate Father’s Day by making an easy three-course meal

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than cooking a fancy meal? Chef Chiranjeev Paingankar of Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru shares recipes for a complete Thai meal that includes a salad, pad thai noodles and dessert. Bon appetite!
Beetroot, Orange, Candied Walnut and Amaranth Salad
Ingredients
320 gms beetroot, chopped into wedges
180 gms orange, chopped into wedges
180 gms green salad
60 gms chevre
50 gms candied walnuts
40 gms puffed amaranth
Dressing
15 gms honey
30 ml extra virgin olive oil
15 ml balsamic vinegar
Salt to taste
Method
- Prepare the dressing by mixing honey, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Season to taste.
- Toss the green salad, beetroot, and orange together with the dressing.
- Top with crumbled chevre, candied walnuts and puffed amaranth and serve.
Pad thai noodles
Ingredients
Sauce
100 gms tamarind pulp
150 gms palm sugar
100 gms tomato ketchup
70 gms sriracha chilli sauce
150 ml light soy sauce
100 gms white vinegar
For the noodles
50 gms garlic, chopped
50 gms onions, sliced
100 gms flat rice noodles, soaked in water
50 gms bean sprouts
50 gms carrots, julienned
50 gms tofu, fried
10 gms spring onion, cut into strips
20 ml oil
10 gms castor sugar
20 gms peanuts, crushed
10 gms chilli flakes
Lemon wedge for garnish
Method
- In a thick-bottomed pan, add tamarind pulp, palm sugar, tomato ketchup, sriracha chilli sauce, light soy sauce and white vinegar. Bring the ingredients to boil until the palm sugar has dissolved well and the sauce has thickened (it should coat the back of a spoon).
- Heat a wok or a pan and add oil. Sauté onions and garlic until they turn golden.
- Add the carrots and the noodles and the pad thai sauce and stir fry on high heat until all the ingredients are mixed well and cooked.
- Add spring onions just before removing the wok from the flame and stir fry for an additional 10-15 seconds.
- Plate the pad thai and garnish with a lemon wedge, beansprouts, and strips of spring onion.
Tab Tim Krob
Ingredients
200 gms water chestnuts, chopped into 5cm cubes
150 gms tapioca starch
400 ml coconut milk
150 gms palm sugar
200 ml sugar syrup, at room temperature
50 gms jackfruit, chopped
100 gms crushed ice
1-2 pandan leaves
Method
- Soak the chestnuts in sugar syrup for an hour or two.
- Strain the soaked chestnuts and remove as much excess liquid as possible.
- Transfer to a dry bowl and cover well with tapioca starch.
- Add the coated chestnuts to a pan of boiling water and boil until the chestnuts float up to the surface. They will now have a jelly coating.
- Immediately strain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
- Put sugar syrup in a bowl and transfer the strained chestnuts.
- In another saucepan, add coconut milk, palm sugar, and pandan leaf. Bring to a boil and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Then, remove from the flame and chill the milk.
- In a bowl or glass, place the jellied chestnuts. Pour the coconut milk, crushed ice, and jackfruit. Serve chilled.