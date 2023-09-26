4 delish vegan recipes for Korean New Year Korean New Year, also known as Korean Thanksgiving, falls between 28-30 September this week. To make the most of the celebrations, here are easy vegan recipes for beginners /food/cook/easy-vegan-recipes-korean-new-year-111695698394279.html 111695698394279 story

Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is a beloved harvest festival in Korea. The three-day festivities will run from 28-30 September this year. Some of the most popular festive dishes include various types of teokbokki (rice cakes) served with dishes like japchae (glass noodles) and Korean mung bean pancakes. Here's a selection of four such recipes sourced from The Korean Vegan Cookbook on Audible. They are perfect to curate a flavour-filled four course meal.

Miso Spinach



Ingredients

6 cups of raw spinach

1 tbsp doenjang (fermented soybean and brine paste)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 scallions (spring onions)

Method

Add spinach to a large pot of boiling water. Cook for approximately 1 minute before removing it and placing it in an ice bath ( to discontinue cooking).

Drain the excess water by placing one handful of spinach at a time into either a cheesecloth/ kitchen towel/paper towel and squeezing it between your hands

Place the 6 cups of raw spinach into a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients - 1 tbsp doenjang (fermented soybean and brine paste), 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tbsp sesame seeds, and 2 scallions (spring onions) to it.

Mix well with a large spoon or by hand

Your Miso Spinach is ready to serve

Gochujang Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Half tbsp coarse sea salt

2 tsp roasted sesame seeds

Method

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit

Chop the 4 sweet potatoes into bite-sized portions and place them in a large bowl

Add the other ingredients including the 2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste), 4 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, and ½ tbsp coarse sea salt to it

Remember to not add the sesame seeds

Place the lid of a pot (large enough to cover the entire bowl) and shake vigorously to ensure sweet potatoes are evenly coated

Place the potatoes in one layer on a baking sheet sprayed generously with cooking oil (use two trays if necessary)

Place on the low rack of the oven and cook for 15-17 minutes

Flip the potatoes and place them back in the oven to cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, until evenly browned

Sprinkle 2 tsp of sesame seeds before serving.

Gungjung Tteokbokki

Ingredients

1 package of tteokbokki (fresh or frozen / simmered rice cakes)

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Half Zucchini chopped

3-4 sliced shiitake mushrooms

One-eighth green bell pepper julienned (cut into long thin strips)

One-fourth red bell pepper julienned (cut into long thin strips)

One-fourth red onion julienned (cut into long thin strips)

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 cup of vegetable broth (or water)

1 tbsp roasted sesame seeds

Method

Place the tteokbokki in a large bowl and add sesame oil and black pepper. Set aside for 30 minutes

In a large pan, add extra virgin olive oil over medium heat

Add all vegetables and saute until they soften

Add 1 tsp of salt and continue cooking for 1 minute

After this add the package of tteokbokki, as well as soy sauce and maple syrup until the vegetable and rice cakes are coated with sauce

Deglaze the pan with broth or water and bring to a boil

Then reduce the heat to simmer and cook until the liquid thickens for 2-3 minutes

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving

Gluten-Free Berry Cobbler

Ingredients

1 cup non-dairy milk

2 tbsp full-fat coconut milk

1 tbsp vinegar

1 cup almond meal

Half cup + one-fourth cup potato starch

One-fourth cup coconut sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

Half tsp salt

2 cups strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

2 tbsp maple syrup

Juice of half lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

In a large bowl, add almond meal, rice flour, ½ cup potato starch, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt

In a brownie pan/cast iron pan, add berries, maple syrup, lemon juice, and 1/4th cup of potato starch

Stir with a wooden spoon or hands until the berries are evenly coated

Go back to the bowl of dry ingredients and add non-dairy milk + vinegar mixture and coconut milk

Stir with a whisk until incorporated and the cake batter will be fairly thick

Scoop out spoonfuls of the batter with two spoons or an ice cream scooper and pace carefully over the top of the berries mix until all the berries are covered

Smooth it out with a spatula or the back of a spoon if you can

Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes until the filling and the bubbling of the cake is nice and brown. Serve.

