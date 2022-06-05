Easy cake recipes for the week ahead

The craving for a warm, old-school cake often comes unannounced. And, Swiggy cannot measure up to the satisfaction of a homemade fresh-from-the-oven cake. Nothing compares to the process of prepping the ingredients, beating the batter and waiting for the cake to rise as it scents the whole kitchen. The whole journey matters.

If you are looking for easy-to-bake and delicious cake recipes, here are four options:

Eggless carrot-beetroot cake

While carrot cake is most popular, how about taking the road less travelled by adding beetroot to the recipe. The best part is this cake is eggless, and contains walnuts for texture as well as a shot of omega 3.

A mum’s recipe for ragi chocolate cake

There is no end to a mother’s search for healthy recipes. Thankfully, here is a cake that substitutes refined flour with ragi, and packs in nutrition—as well as deliciousness—to please the pickiest of eaters. Serve it with fruits, and dollop of cream or homemade custard to take it up a few notches.

Eggless chocolate cake

Almost every home baker has that one eggless cake recipe that they can whip up with zero fuss. With just seven ingredients, this is one such recipe. It can be ready in a under one-and-half hours and works best as an indulgent dessert served with ice cream.

Ghee and garam masala cake

What can be a better pairing for chai than a masala cake flavoured with ghee. It can be a wonderful accompaniment with coffee too. It is a recipe by baker extraordinaire Deeba Rajpal excerpted from her book Passionate About Baking. She runs a blog as well as Instagram page by the same name. Garam masala is the desi ingredient for a spiced cake. With monsoons around the corner, bookmark this recipe for an evening of chai-and-gupshup.