Easy and healthy fish recipes for a busy week

Summer calls for light dishes that are rich in nutrition and flavour. Moreover, rising mercury levels instils the needs to spend less time sweating it out in the kitchen. Also, it’s a Monday. Given these factors, one seeks dishes that are uncomplicated, time-saving, healthy—and delicious. Fish is one of the easiest meats to prepare; with the right seasoning and cooking techniques, it yields fulfilling results. Take your pick from one of these recipes:

Maharashtrian-style steamed fish

This is an urban take on banana-leaf steamed fish, and it has just five ingredients—a slice of surmai and a marinade of turmeric, salt, lemon and spicy green paste. Maharashtrian dishes has a wondrous pungent chutney, or paste, made with green chillies, ginger, garlic and coriander. All one needs to do is marinate for a few minutes and then steam for about 10, and the fish will be ready in under half and hour. Cooking can’t get easier than this.

With love, from Spain

Food is an indicator of the remarkable similarities that different cultures share. Case in point, this fish dish from Spain known as Bacalao a la Baezana. It uses bay leaves and saffron which are intrinsic to Indian kitchens. The recipe has a roasted Spanish chilli powder that can be substituted with Kashmiri red chilli powder. If you want to attempt something new and fun, try this recipe.

Shilpa Shetty’s oil-free curry

Cooked with grated coconut in a claypot, this recipe draws from the memories o the actor's home. She breaks down the use of every ingredient and shares the health benefits too. It’s a Mangalorean specialty and yields a mouthwatering curry best paired with rice, neer dosa or appams.

Thai steamed fish

Flavoured with lemongrass, spiced with bird’s eye chillies and loaded with coriander—these are elements that define a summer dish. This unbelievably easy steamed recipe is great when guests turn up unannounced. And, if the going gets tough, it’s the perfect recipe to provide some unwavering comfort.



