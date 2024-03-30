How to make the perfect Easter ham and meatloaf Two new recipes to prep for a hearty meal on Easter Sunday /food/cook/easter-recipes-honey-glazed-ham-meatloaf-111711801472025.html 111711801472025 story

Easter means intimate get-togethers with friends and family. Warm some bread, bring out the family recipes and learn something new to add to the menu. Here are two recipes by Siddhesh Sawant, sous chef, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi



Honey glazed ham

Ingredients

2 kg ready-to-eat ham 2kg

100 gms whole cloves

20 ml dark corn syrup

100 gms honey

50 gms butter

Methods

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves. Place ham in foil lined pan.

In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter. Keep glaze warm while baking ham.

Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.

Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze. During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze. Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.

Serve hot and enjoy

Meat loaf

Ingredients



For the glaze

120 gms Ketchup

25 gms light brown sugar

15 ml apple cider vinegar

For the meatloaf

20 ml vegetable oil

25 gms medium onion

15 gms garlic cloves

2 eggs

20 gms Pommery mustard

10 gms Worcestershire sauce

5 gms salt

5 gms ground black pepper

5 gms dried thyme

5 gms cayenne pepper

100 ml whole milk

400 gms ground chicken

20 gms minced fresh parsley

Method

Make the glaze

In a small saucepan, whisk together the ketchup, brown sugar and vinegar. Set aside.

Make the meatloaf

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool while preparing the remaining ingredients.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, thyme, salt, pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne and milk. Add the ground meats, parsley and cooked onion mixture; mix with a fork until evenly blended.

With wet hands, pat the mixture into a 9-by-5-inch loaf shape. Place on a foil-lined rimmed baking pan (you could also use a 9×5-inch loaf pan with a perforated bottom). Brush with half of the glaze.

Bake meatloaf until it is cooked through (it should register 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer), about 1 hour, brushing with the remaining glaze when there is 15 minutes left. Cool for at least 20 minutes, then slice the meatloaf and serve.

Also read | Regional Easter menus of the North-East