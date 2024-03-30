How to make the perfect Easter ham and meatloaf

Easter means intimate get-togethers with friends and family. Warm some bread, bring out the family recipes and learn something new to add to the menu. Here are two recipes by Siddhesh Sawant, sous chef, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi
Honey glazed ham
Ingredients
2 kg ready-to-eat ham 2kg
100 gms whole cloves
20 ml dark corn syrup
100 gms honey
50 gms butter
Methods
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves. Place ham in foil lined pan.
In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter. Keep glaze warm while baking ham.
Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.
Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze. During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze. Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.
Serve hot and enjoy
Ingredients
For the glaze
120 gms Ketchup
25 gms light brown sugar
15 ml apple cider vinegar
For the meatloaf
20 ml vegetable oil
25 gms medium onion
15 gms garlic cloves
2 eggs
20 gms Pommery mustard
10 gms Worcestershire sauce
5 gms salt
5 gms ground black pepper
5 gms dried thyme
5 gms cayenne pepper
100 ml whole milk
400 gms ground chicken
20 gms minced fresh parsley
Make the glaze
In a small saucepan, whisk together the ketchup, brown sugar and vinegar. Set aside.
Make the meatloaf
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool while preparing the remaining ingredients.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, thyme, salt, pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne and milk. Add the ground meats, parsley and cooked onion mixture; mix with a fork until evenly blended.
With wet hands, pat the mixture into a 9-by-5-inch loaf shape. Place on a foil-lined rimmed baking pan (you could also use a 9×5-inch loaf pan with a perforated bottom). Brush with half of the glaze.
Bake meatloaf until it is cooked through (it should register 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer), about 1 hour, brushing with the remaining glaze when there is 15 minutes left. Cool for at least 20 minutes, then slice the meatloaf and serve.