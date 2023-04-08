Easter recipe: How to make mutton xacuti like a chef The spicy Goan mutton preparation is made during festivities, like Easter /food/cook/easter-recipe-how-to-make-mutton-xacuti-like-a-chef-111680951237338.html 111680951237338 story

Mutton xacuti, with more than 15 different spices is a festive delicacy in Goa. It’s made during Easter, Christmas, weddings and on special occasions. Chef Dwipen Goswami, executive chef of Vivanta Goa, Panaji shares this recipe that warrants appetising results.

INGREDIENTS

Xacutti Masala:

7-8 Kashmiri Chillies

1 tbsp. coriander ceeds

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. poppy seeds

1 inch cinnamon stick

3 whole green cardamom pods

4-5 cloves

2 whole black cardamom pods

1 star anise

1 mace

Half tbsp. black peppercorns

Half tsp. nutmeg powder

2 medium sliced onions

1 cup grated coconut

1 inch peeled and chopped ginger

5-6 peeled and chopped garlic

Mutton Preparation:

750 gms mutton pieces with bone

1 medium onion finely diced

2 medium tomatoes finely diced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1 small bulb of tamarind

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

METHOD

Marinate the mutton pieces with salt and turmeric powder, set aside for about 30 minutes.

Pressure cook the mutton pieces for 15 minutes or till par cooked.

For the Xacuti Masala:

In a pan, add the whole spices, roast on a low flame till fragrant. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in the same pan and fry sliced onions and grated coconut till lightly golden on medium heat.

Once cooled, transfer the roasted ingredients into a blender jar and grind to a smooth paste with little water. Set this xacuti masala aside.

For the mutton preparation:

In a vessel or pot, add 3 tablespoons of oil and sauté the diced onion along with a bay leaf.

When the onions turns translucent add diced tomato and fry till soft.

Add the marinated and par cooked mutton pieces, cook on high flame for five minutes.

Add in the Xacutti masala, cook well. Add about 300 ml water to achieve a thick gravy consistency. Boil on high flame for 15 minutes.

At this stage add tamarind water (a small ball of tamarind soaked in one-fourth cup of warm water).

Cover the vessel and allow the curry to simmer for 10 minutes.

Finally, garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot with poee (if available), pav or regular bread rolls.