Home > Food> Cook > 7 chicken recipes in 30 minutes or less

7 chicken recipes in 30 minutes or less

From soups, snacks to methi murg, here are easy chicken recipes for everyday of the week

(Nathan Dumlao, Unsplash)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.06.2022  |  04:47 PM IST

Listen to this article

Plan ahead, and prep for a busy week with a variety of quick chicken recipes. There are options for dinner, lunch or snacks, and each dish takes 30 minutes or less to prepare from scratch.

Methi Murg
Let’s begin with a classic dish borrowed from an iconic cookbook. Lounge columnist, Samar Halarnkar, recreated methi murg from the book Prashad: Cooking With Indian Masters authored by the inimitable Jiggs Kalra. Cooked dum style, it’s a wholesome recipe for a languid weekend lunch followed by a long afternoon siesta.

Three nourishing soups
A bowl of protein-rich soup is one of the most comforting dishes when one is under the weather—or recovering from covid-19. In this story, there are three recipes of nourishing soups. From tips on buying the right chicken to chef-approved advise on making them more flavoursome, it has everything you need.

A Thai-style chicken kiev
A classic dish with a contemporary twist will drive away midweek blues. The recipe calls for shrimp paste, but don’t sweat if it’s not available. You can forego the sauce, and serve the chicken with a generous portion of Thai papaya salad.

Chicken satay
Now, let’s move to the fun part—snacks. This one is from the archives, and the recipe gets an uplift with a coating of chunky peanut butter, and a bit of curry powder. It’s a shortcut to make a perfect—and delicious—snack when guests come over for drinks on a Friday night.

Baked chicken poppers
With two types of cheeses,  jalapeño and cilantro (or coriander) make this home-style chicken popcorn or poppers for a long night of Netflix and chill. It takes about 30 minutes to bake, and 10 minutes to cool. Serve with ketchup or homemade salsa.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    12.06.2022 | 04:47 PM IST

