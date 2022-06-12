7 chicken recipes in 30 minutes or less

Plan ahead, and prep for a busy week with a variety of quick chicken recipes. There are options for dinner, lunch or snacks, and each dish takes 30 minutes or less to prepare from scratch.

Methi Murg

Let’s begin with a classic dish borrowed from an iconic cookbook. Lounge columnist, Samar Halarnkar, recreated methi murg from the book Prashad: Cooking With Indian Masters authored by the inimitable Jiggs Kalra. Cooked dum style, it’s a wholesome recipe for a languid weekend lunch followed by a long afternoon siesta.

Three nourishing soups

A bowl of protein-rich soup is one of the most comforting dishes when one is under the weather—or recovering from covid-19. In this story, there are three recipes of nourishing soups. From tips on buying the right chicken to chef-approved advise on making them more flavoursome, it has everything you need.

A Thai-style chicken kiev

A classic dish with a contemporary twist will drive away midweek blues. The recipe calls for shrimp paste, but don’t sweat if it’s not available. You can forego the sauce, and serve the chicken with a generous portion of Thai papaya salad.

Chicken satay

Now, let’s move to the fun part—snacks. This one is from the archives, and the recipe gets an uplift with a coating of chunky peanut butter, and a bit of curry powder. It’s a shortcut to make a perfect—and delicious—snack when guests come over for drinks on a Friday night.

Baked chicken poppers

With two types of cheeses, jalapeño and cilantro (or coriander) make this home-style chicken popcorn or poppers for a long night of Netflix and chill. It takes about 30 minutes to bake, and 10 minutes to cool. Serve with ketchup or homemade salsa.

Also read | Easy cake recipes for the week ahead