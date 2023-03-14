5 easy vegetarian recipes with mushrooms From creamy soup to pasta, here are five mushroom recipes that will add an umami kick to everyday meals /food/cook/5-easy-vegetarian-recipes-with-mushrooms-111678787101453.html 111678787101453 story

Mushrooms bring an earthy and umami flavour to any dish. They are versatile and can be used for different kinds of pastas, soups, tasty appetizers, and more. With these recipes, where mushrooms are the star of the show, learn how to make quick and easy dishes to jazz up your daily menu.

Cream of mushroom soup

A hearty cream of mushroom soup can be enjoyed any time of the year. It can be prepared in just one pot and is perfect to make on a busy weeknight. With the full flavour of garlic, onions, and herbs that complement the natural flavour of mushrooms, this recipe is delicious as it is satisfying. It can also be served alongside some garlic bread, making it the perfect meal.

Stuffed mushrooms

Cheesy stuffed mushrooms are beloved by all. Chef Varun Inamdar shows how to transform button mushrooms into these tasty bites in this video. He gives tips on how to make a delicious filling for the dish and also shares some personal anecdotes.

Kadai mushroom

Kadai mushroom is a great side dish and can be made in less than 30 minutes. This tomato-based recipe is the perfect combination of spicy, earthy and sour, and goes well with parathas, rotis and steamed rice.

Creamy garlic mushroom pasta

Craving pasta after a long day? This recipe, which comes together quickly, will satisfy your cravings in no time. YouTuber AnitaCooks gives tips on cooking the mushrooms so they are golden brown and not watery and also shows how to make the perfect creamy sauce. This versatile pasta sauce can also be used as a sauce for chicken.

Kaalan milagu masala (Mushroom Pepper Fry)

Kaalan milagu masala, popular in Tamil kitchens, translates to mushroom pepper fry. This spicy dish is often served with rice but can be enjoyed with parottas too. This recipe, which involves frying the mushrooms in a spice mix, takes only 15 minutes to make and yields delicious results.