5 amla recipes for a flavour-filled winter

It’s amla season and it’s time to nourish the body with heaps of Vitamin C. Here are ways to preserve it to make the power-packed fruit last beyond winter. Keep aside extra portions to distribute among friends and family.



Also read | The DIY edit: Make yourself at home

Amla pickle

It’s the number one recipe of the season, and here’s how you can prepare a quick instant pickle. It will stay well in the fridge for about two weeks. If you wish to increase its shelf life, ensure the fruit contains less moisture.



Amla murabba

Celebrity chef Harpal Shetty shares how to make murabba while retaining the nutritional value of amla. He lets it ferment for a few days which enriches it with probiotics. While the quantity of sugar could feel daunting, it is necessary to preserve it well. Relish the flavourful and nutrition-packed murabba in small portions.



Amla candy

This sweet-and-sour candy is almost like a chewy and slightly hardened mithai. Needless to say, it’s addictive and it is a good idea to keep it away from children who could finish it in minutes. This is an indulgent recipe that requires times. Reserve it for weekend cooking.



Amla mojito

This is a desi-style virgin Mojito complete with kala namak and mirchi powder. Add some rum to turn it into a party starter. Mix in gin or vodka and reinvent it as a new amla cocktail. The base recipe is an amla syrup and it can be used in numerous ways to create various drinks.

Amla powder

This is the only recipe that requires sun-drying. Once it’s ready, the amla powder can be sprinkled over salads, dals, sabzis, chutneys, sandwiches and much more.



Also read | Sipping on sweet-and-sour ‘amla’ cocktails