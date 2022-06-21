4 types of pakoras to try making this monsoon

Monsoon is here and that means curling up with a hot cup of chai, warm and dry as you watch the rain beat down outside your window. The perfect accompaniment to this is pakoras! Fried food definitely lifts the spirits and is the best thing to enjoy when you're cooped up at home. Here are four recipes for delicious pakoras:

Bread Pakora

With this recipe for bread pakora you can enjoy street food without stepping out into the downpour. This is super easy to make with ingredients you already have at home like two slices of bread, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, besan flour, spices and oil for frying. Pair it with some spicy green chutney and enjoy.

Fish Pakora

If you love seafood, this one's for you. This recipe will teach you how to make fish pakoras that are delightfully soft inside and crispy on the outside. Start by marinating the fish in chilli powder, garam masala and turmeric, salt and pepper. Then coat it with a mix of gram (besan) flour and mild spices before deep frying. Fish pakoras work great as a starter or even as an accompaniment to your next meal.

Baked Onion Pakora

If you want a slightly healthier version of this delicious snack, follow this recipe that teaches you to make pakoras without needing to deep fry them. To the mixture of besan flour, onions, spices and coriander, don’t forget to add a pinch of baking soda. After you separate the dough mixture into different portions just put it in the oven for 25 minutes at 160 degrees centigrade to get crispy, mouthwatering onion pakoras.

Pazham Pori (Banana fritters)

These banana fritters are a common tea time snack in Kerala and will satisfy your cravings for something warm and crispy to go with your tea. For this recipe you’ll need Nendram Pazham, or the bigger variety of plantain bananas and maida, rice flour, cardamom powder and turmeric for the batter. Fry the batter-coated banana slices in hot oil until they're golden brown and you’re done!

