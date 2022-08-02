4 mithais to enjoy this monsoon season

Everyone always talks about their cravings for pakodas and chai during the monsoons, but what about those of us with a sweet tooth? Whether you are making mithais to celebrate festivals like Teej or just to enjoy at home, these recipes have got you covered.

Malpua

For the batter, grate mawa and then blend it with milk and maida in the mixer. Leave this mixture aside so it can become fluffy. Next, make the sugar syrup by boiling sugar, cardamom powder and water on the stove. Heat oil in a pan and add ladles of the batter to it. Cook the malpuas until they are golden brown on both sides. Coat the cooked malpuas in the sugar syrup for around a minute or two. Garnish with finely chopped almonds and pistachios.

Patoli

Patoli is a Maharashtrian sweet traditionally eaten on Nag Panchami. Start by heating one cup of water, one cup of rice flour, oil and a pinch of salt on the stove. Leave this to cool. Then melt jaggery in a pan and add grated coconut and cardamom powder. This mixture is the stuffing for the Patoli. By now, the rice flour mixture would have formed a dough-like consistency. Take a small ball of the dough and roll it flat on a banana leaf. Put the stuffing on the dough and then fold the banana leaf. Place the folded banana lead in a steamer for around 20 minutes to make soft, warm Patolis.

Ghevar

Try making this beautiful-looking mithai that is delicious as well! First, melt ghee on medium heat. As soon as the ghee becomes hot, pour into a separate vessel and add ice to it to make a cool, fluffy ghee. Then gradually add maida, mixing it with the ghee at every step to form a crumbly dough. Then add water to make the dough thin. Heat oil in a kadhai on a high flame and add ladles of the dough to it. As the ghevar cooks, it will form an intricate texture that almost looks like a coral. For toppings, you can make a simple sugar syrup or something more complex like custard cream or rabri.

Balushahi

This mithai almost looks like a glazed doughnut. Start by mixing three parts of maida with one part of ghee. To this dough add curd and a pinch of baking soda. In a pan heat sugar, cardamom powder, black peppercorns and fennel seeds. Then, make balls of the dough and cook it in ghee. Then after cooling the balushahi for a few minutes, cook it in the mix of sugar water on the stove for the glaze.

