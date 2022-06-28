4 fireless recipes that kids can try this summer

Summer vacations are still on and both parents and kids are at their wits’ end on what to do with so much free time. The homework is all done, the board games are now in tatters with overuse and a long list of books has been browsed through. Kids are running around the house, getting bored, or worse, glued to their screens. When the gaming and streaming gets too much, maybe have them cook something. With these fireless recipes you don’t have to worry about any mishaps with the stove

Banana chocolate smoothie

Here’s a recipe for a refreshing drink your kids can make in a jiffy. Chop bananas into small slices using a butter knife—just to get comfortable chopping with a safe tool. Break a bar of chocolate into small pieces and add to a mixer along with the banana slices. Pour in two cups of milk and then add some ice. For some extra sweetness add two spoons of honey and cinnamon powder to the mix. Blend all the ingredients together until they’re smooth. Pour the smoothie into tall glasses and you’re done!

Chocolate mug cake

This is a great recipe for a small sweet treat when you don’t want to get into some heavy-duty baking. Add dry ingredients —flour, sugar, baking powder and cocoa powder—in a mug. Then pour in the wet ingredients: melted butter, milk and vanilla essence. Mix everything together slowly with a fork, making sure nothing falls out of the mug. You’re all set to put this concoction in the microwave. Take the mug out after one-and-a-half minutes. Let the cake cool before you dig in.

Lemonade Popsicles

These popsicles are the perfect treat after a long day of playing in the sun. Start by carefully slicing limes into half. Squeeze the limes and collect the juice in a bowl, making sure to remove the seeds. Then add three cups of cold water to the bowl of lime juice. To add a sweet touch, fold in a few spoonfuls of honey. Finally, add mint leaves for a refreshing taste. Pour the mixture into plastic popsicle moulds and put them in the freezer for around eight hours.

Cheesy Pasta

Wondering how to make pasta without using a flame? Look no further than your microwave. Put macaroni pasta in a bowl, cover it with milk and microwave it for around three-and-half minutes. Then, add chilli flakes, herbs, butter and grated cheese. Microwave again for around a minute. The next time your kids want a snack, teach them this quick five-minute recipe and they’ll be enjoying cheesy pasta in no time.

