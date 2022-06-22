3 ways to reuse your leftover idlis

Ok, let's be honest--warm, fluffy idlis, straight off a steamer, bathed in sambar with coconut chutney on the side--are probably one of the best breakfasts in the world. Left-over idlis hardening in the fridge is another story; they're simply not the best foods to store for later.

Our suggestion? Repurpose them. While reheated idlis taste terrible, there are tonnes of quick snacks to make out of leftover idlis that'll have you reaching out for seconds.

Here are three of them

Masala idli

Idlis are a great conduit for spices as they are fairly bland on their own. All you need to do is cut up your leftover idlis, shallow-fry them for crispness and toss them with oil, vegetables and a bunch of spices. Top it with bright shards of coriander and there you have it: a delicious, healthy snack, perfect for afternoon cravings or to pack in your children's lunchboxes.

Idli Chaat

Craving dahi papdi chaat are out of papdis? Use some leftover idlis instead. All you need to do is chop up the idlis, deep-fry them and top them with curd, salt, chutney, spices and sev. And there you have it; a delicious, probiotic-rich snack, perfect for those 4 pm cravings.

Idli Pakoda

Pakodas are as intrinsic to the monsoons as hot chocolate on a chilly day. And yes, why not use leftover idlis to make it? Like with old bread, the crispy, crunchy crust gives way to soft goodness. All you need to go is mash up leftover idlis, throw in some onion, chilli, ginger, spices and besan, mix it all up and drop small parts of the mix in boiling oil. We promise you you won't regret it.

