3 ways to make your jamuns last the year

Think Jamuns and you are likely to evoke memories of climbing up ant-laden trees in summers to eat them, often ending up with purple-stained tongue, lips and fingers. Also known as jamli, Indian blackberry, black plum, jambul or kala jamun, this fleshy, purple-black fruit is crammed with the good stuff: fibre, calcium, iron, Vitamin A and C, among others. It also has proven medical benefits and has been used to control blood sugar, gut issues and anaemia.

Jamun season will be over soon, making this the perfect time for you to stock up and preserve these gorgeous astringent fruits.

Here are 3 ways you can do it

Jamun jam

Rinse the fruit and soak it in salt water for around 20 minutes. Place jamuns in a pan, add water and allow it to simmer till the fruit softens. When the skin starts peeling off, press down the fruit to remove the pulp. Remove seeds, add some sugar and stir till the sugar dissolves. Increase flame and keep stirring until it starts to thicken. Once it starts to leave the sides of the container, switch off the gas. Stir in some lemon juice, cool and store.

Jamun syrup

Cut and clean the jamun, removing the seeds. Add water to it and let it simmer. Add sugar and lemon to the liquid and stir some more; add a pinch of salt. Blend the entire mixture and then strain it. Store it in an airtight container. Simply mix the concentrate in cold water at the time of serving.

Jamun pickle

Temper mustard seeds in oil. Add ginger, green chillis, curry leaves, chilli powder, salt, pickle masala and turmeric. Let the mixture cook. Add the jamun fruit to it, add water and let it all simmer together. Cool and store in an airtight container.

