3 dessert recipes from a cookbook on easy, eggless baking

Last week, blogger and baker Shivesh Bhatia released his latest cookbook Eggless Baking with Shivesh. From tarts to cookies, it has recipes to fit every occasion; be it evening tea or Diwali party. Here’s an excerpt with ridiculously easy recipes for rainbow cake, doughnuts with lemon curd and cherry almond cupcakes.

RAINBOW CAKE

Ingredients

For the cake

4 and half cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 and half teaspoons baking soda

2 and half cups caster sugar

1 and cups vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing

3 cups yogurt

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 gel food colours (violet, indigo, green, yellow, orange, red)

For the buttercream

1 and half cups softened butter

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups icing sugar, sifted



To top

Rainbow sprinkles

This cake is perfect for days when you feel pumped and want to go the extra mile! Bring out this rainbow cake for a party, and I’m sure the guests will never stop talking about it!

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease six 8-inch round cake pans with oil and line them with parchment paper.

2. Sift the flour, baking powder and baking soda into a bowl and set aside.

3. In another bowl, whisk the sugar and oil until pale and combined. Add the yogurt and vanilla extract and mix well.

4. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and gently mix everything until there are no large flour pockets in the batter.

5. Divide the batter equally among six separate bowls. Add the rainbow colours, one per bowl and mix it in gently.

6. Pour the batters into six baking pans. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre of the cakes comes out clean. Cool the cakes completely before frosting and filling them.

7. To make the buttercream, put the softened butter in a bowl and beat it for 4-5 minutes at high speed until it becomes pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract and mix well.

8. Add the icing sugar in two batches, mixing it in at low speed first and then beating it for a minute or so at high speed. Make sure all the sugar is incorporated by scraping down the sides of the bowl.

9. To assemble the cake, place the violet cake layer on a plate/cake board. Evenly spread a scoop of buttercream over the cake. Next, place the indigo/blue layer and continue this till your rainbow stack is ready. Use the rest of the buttercream to frost the outside of the cake.

10. Top with rainbow sprinkles and enjoy!

DOUGHNUTS WITH LEMON CURD

Eggless doughnuts with lemon curd. (Photo: Eggless Baking with Shivesh)

INGREDIENTS

For the doughnuts

1 cup warm milk

Three-fourth teaspoon yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

2 and one-fourth cups all-purpose flour

Half teaspoon salt

One-fourth cup melted butter

Oil for frying and brushing

For the filling

2 cups lemon curd

Give a sweet and tangy twist to the classic doughnut with these lemon curd–filled doughnuts. If you don’t fancy making the lemon curd, use Nutella, vanilla cream, jam or jelly. I bet you won’t be able to stop at one!

METHOD

1. To make the doughnuts, put the warm milk in a large bowl. Add the active dry yeast and sugar. Give it a slight mix and cover the bowl. Let it sit undisturbed for 5–7 minutes while the yeast blooms.

2. Once the yeast has bloomed, add the all-purpose flour, salt and melted butter. Using a wooden spoon, mix everything and bring the dough together into a ball and lightly brush the top with some vegetable oil.

3. Cover the bowl with a cloth and set it aside in a warm corner. Let the dough rise for 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.

4. Once doubled, punch the dough and let all the air out. Sprinkle flour on your working surface and transfer the dough onto it. Knead the dough again for 1-2 minutes and then roll it out to half-inch thickness. Cut the dough into 3-inch circles using a cookie cutter. Since we are going to be filling the doughnuts with lemon curd, do not make a hole in the centre.

5. Line a tray with parchment paper and place the doughnuts on it, leaving some space in between for the second proofing. Cover the doughnuts and let them rise again for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

6. To deep fry the doughnuts, bring the oil up to high temperature. Dunk the doughnuts into the oil and fry them on medium heat until they are golden brown on both sides.

7. Allow them to cool a little before filling them with lemon curd.

LEMON CURD

For the lemon curd filling

2 teaspoons lemon zest

Three-fourth cup caster sugar

Three-fourth cup lemon juice

Half cup butter

2 tablespoons cornflour

2 tablespoons water

Half cup condensed milk



To make the lemon curd, combine the lemon zest, caster sugar, lemon juice and butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil while stirring continuously, about 4-5 minutes. Make a cornflour slurry by dissolving the cornflour in water and add this to the pan. Simmer the mixture for 3-4 minutes, until it thickens. Take it off the heat, pour it into a bowl and stir in the condensed milk.

CHERRY ALMOND CUPCAKES

Eggless cherry almond cupcakes. (Photo: Eggless Baking with Shivesh)

INGREDIENTS

For the cupcakes

Half cup all-purpose flour

One-fourth cup almond flour

Half teaspoon baking powder

One-fourth teaspoon baking soda

6 tablespoons caster sugar

One-fourth cup vegetable oil

Half cup yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Half cup cherries, pitted

For the buttercream

Half cup butter, softened

1 cup icing sugar

One-fourth cup cherry puree

2 drops pink food colour

To top

Fresh cherries



Fluffy, moist and super soft almond cupcakes topped with a smooth cherry buttercream frosting and a cherry on top! Cherries and almonds are truly made for each other; I'm sure you will agree with me once you make these cupcakes.

METHOD

1. To make the cupcakes, whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl and set it aside.

2. In another bowl, whisk the caster sugar and vegetable oil until pale and well combined. Add the yogurt and vanilla extract to this and mix well.

3. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, mixing only until everything is combined and there are no large flour pockets in the batter. Add the cherries.

4. Transfer the batter to the cupcake tray using an ice cream scoop, filling the moulds three-fourths of the way.

5. Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Let them cool down completely.

6. To make the buttercream, use an electric mixer to whip up the butter till it is pale. Sift in the icing sugar and whip the butter and sugar till the frosting becomes light and fluffy. Add in the cherry puree and food colour and whip again till they are evenly incorporated in the frosting.

7. Transfer the frosting to a piping bag and decorate the cooled cupcakes. Top with fresh cherries.

