A cloud kitchen that focuses only on hemp-based foods

The Bombay Hemp Company, an industrial hemp and medical cannabis company, has announced its collaboration with The Hemp Factory, India's first hemp-based cloud kitchen, in Mumbai.

Hemp, a 9000-year-old resource, is fast becoming an integral part of the health and nutrition space and is empowering modern-day lifestyle. It's a superfood rich in protein, minerals, amino acids, omega fatty acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants—including hemp seeds in the daily diet enhances one's daily nutritional requirements.

Yash Kotak, co-founder and CMO, Bombay Hemp Company, elaborates on these properties further. "The seeds and leaves of the Cannabis Sativa plant, or bhang, are known for their nutritive and therapeutic effects, respectively. Taking cognizance of its benefits, the FSSAI in November 2021 notified that the seed and its derivatives—oil and flour—can be sold or used as an ingredient in the food," he says.

Hemp seeds are known to boost energy and stamina, strengthen immunity, stimulate healthy metabolism and enhance digestive functions. The powder is also known to build lean muscle and improve gut health, while the oil may control cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of blood pressure and enhance brain and heart health.

The Hemp Factory is now incorporating the power of Himalayan Hemp, sourced from Uttarakhand, into a guilt-free gourmet experience. According to Dhaval Panchal, co-Founder and CEO, The Hemp Factory, being defined as a superfood has restricted its use to typically "healthy foods" such as salads. “We wanted to make comfort foods a guilt-free choice. Rigorous research and development has resulted in a carefully curated menu comprising crowd favourites like pizzas, pasta, burgers, smoothies and desserts powered by the goodness of hemp,” he adds.

Along with a delectable menu, The Hemp Factory is also committed to creating awareness about the benefits of the ingredient across India. It also hopes to expand from its current kitchen in Mumbai to other metros through company-owned and franchise outlets, eventually setting up kitchens across India.

Established in April 2022, The Hemp Factory is India's first cloud kitchen serving hemp-infused global cuisine. Four ambitious individuals—Dhaval Panchal, Navneet Shetty, Kajal Lahane & Saurabh Dhonde—founded The Hemp Factory with the singular purpose of introducing and establishing hemp into the dietary lifestyle of people all over the world.