Valentino cancels June fashion shows The Roman fashion house was due to present men's and haute couture collections this summer /fashion/valentino-fashion-show-pierpaolo-piccioli-111711427004643.html 111711427004643 story

From the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show at the Chateau de Chantilly near Paris, France, on 5 July 2023 (REUTERS)

Valentino announced Monday it is cancelling its June fashion shows after longtime creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli parted ways with the Italian luxury brand.

The Roman fashion house was due to present Men's and Haute Couture collections this summer.

Valentino and Piccioli, 56, said last week that the split after 25 years was a "joint decision".

"Creativity will continue to lead the Company as a key pillar, shaping new future collections... elevating the brand's DNA, its iconic codes, and unrivalled Italian heritage," Valentino said in a statement.

Until 2016, Piccioli served as co-creative director with Maria Grazia Chiuri, before she moved on to the top spot at Dior.

Designer Valentino Garavani and his business and life partner Giancarlo Giammetti founded the brand in Rome in 1960. It has 211 shops in more than 25 countries.

Valentino is controlled by Qatar investment fund Mayhoola For Investments, with French luxury group Kering holding a 30 percent stake.

Piccioli's departure marks another episode of change in Italian fashion.

In February, Moschino took on a new creative director, Argentinian Adrian Appiolaza, following the sudden death of his predecessor Davide Renne just ten days after taking over.

The fashion brands Blumarine and Tod's also came under new creative direction in February.