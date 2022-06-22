Zegna's post-pandemic style has a lot of earthy tones
The luxury label returned to its roots in Oasi Zegna for the spring/summer 2023 showcase
/fashion/trends/zegnas-post-pandemic-style-has-a-lot-of-earthy-tones-111655890391364.html
111655890391364
gallery
Creative director Alessandro Sartori returned to the historic site of Oasi Zegna, the mill site established by founder Ermenegildo Zegna for the spring/summer 2023 menswear showcase.
(Instagram/Zegna)
Created with blends of paper and linen, the collection featured collar less jackets, and relaxed silhouettes.
(Instagram/Zegna)
A mix of texture, coordinated colour palate and summer hues dominated the runway.
(Instagram/Zegna)
Unconventional colour schemes were mixed and matched to create a desert-like earthly sartorial landscape.
(Zegna )
In this return to the Zegna Mill, Sartorio showcased a legacy of high design in an innovative and modern way.
(Zegna )
Next Story