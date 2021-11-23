You have to constantly reinvent to win, say Outhouse founders

Sisters and entrepreneurs Kaabia and Sasha Grewal well understand how important it is for a brand to stay fresh and evolve in design and strategy. That's why they decided to create a new monogram for their jewellery label, Outhouse.

Bringing together nostalgia and contemporary design, the new five-petal poppy flower monogram, the Poppi, as the Outhouse team has called it, used in bags, rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and the upcoming men’s line, “adds delicate softness to the brand’s repertoire, a bridge between yesterday and today,” say the founders.

In an interview with Lounge, the Grewal sisters talk about the inspiration behind the new logo, what it stands for and the need to constantly refresh a brand. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about the new monogram.

It's a floral interpretation of the five-petal poppy flower. We remember working on it after a visit to Chandigarh, our childhood home, where we put ourselves in our younger selves’ shoes to create something joyful.

The symbolic five-petal monogram exudes a sense of playfulness and vibrancy that is meant to represent the brand’s individual spirit. The idea of amalgamating modernity and sentimentality to create something new and unforgettable was really the driving force for us. The idea was to illustrate how nature has been an important part of our lives and the creative process on the whole.

At a time when brands are trying hard to return to pre-pandemic revenue, isn't it a bit risky to relook at brand identity?

This logo is an addition to our Iconic series of monogram and not a change in brand identity as such.

Having said that, it is important to bring freshness and evolve in design and strategy and become a more experience-driven brand than live in the fear of the pandemic. Most brands have understood that this is the way things are going to be for sometime, that's why they are not shying away from putting forward newness.

Did you have any concerns when you decided to change the logo?

While the previous OH V monogram will continue to stay, the new monogram is designed, as we mentioned earlier, to celebrate the nostalgia of childlike innocence. The Poppi monogram stands for the numeral 5 and marks the five-year journey of the brand. This interpretation of the logo is all about versatility and the ability to be adorned with infinite opportunities.

What are you going to do with the stock that has the earlier logo?

Our OH V still stands to be one of our most iconic collections and runs on pre-order.

How important is it to constantly refresh a brand?

To sustain today, when there are unlimited options available, it is easy to get lost in the sea of emerging designs. This makes it absolutely necessary to strengthen your brand’s differentiating factor. The constant drive to reinvent is the only way forward. Pushing the envelope of design and being an experience-driven brand that has a strong narrative, along with being connected to the community, can be the winning formula.

