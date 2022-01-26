Yes, monochrome is still the hottest trend right now

It's been a season of monochromatic graphic prints and patterns. From international brands like Chanel, Dior and Alexander McQueen, to home-designers such as Kunal Anil Tanna, Genes Lecoanet Hemant and Devina Juneja, designers are playing with muted yet statement-making graphic designs.

Late last year, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior Cruise exemplified the trend as she had a few photographs of Monsieur Dior's couture lines taken near the iconic Parthenon in 1951 as a reference point. From oversized houndstooth to cannage revealing new abstraction, ensembles celebrated the sublime beauty of graphics in totality. Virginie Viard at Chanel Resort 22, too, couldn't resist the allure of the monochrome patterns, as she worked with both mod and punk references, offering an homage to Jean Cocteau’s ink brush and pen drawings. What's more, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen showcased a coat dress in monochrome abstract print.

From Dior's Cruise show last year. (Courtesy Dior)

Designer Kunal Anil Tanna attributes the resurgence of monochromatic graphics to the cyclical nature of design. "Design is always cyclic and finally monochromatic has again become a highlight trend and that's spanning through all aspects of design. It not only makes the ensemble minimalistically elegant, but also is an excellent way to look sharp. It can be styled with a neutral accent of an accessory. One of the other trending ways is to have hints of athleisure to the silhouette," he says.

Houndstooth, gingham and plaid are classics and no matter what, they always end up making an impact regardless of seasons.

Designer Devina Juneja believes that monochromatic graphics were never really out; they keep getting reinvented. "Earlier we would see more of geometric patterns, dog tooth, florals and now the prints are almost graffiti-like and some have the smudgeness and look of a charcoal print. Monochrome is a classic and a wardrobe staple. It's also very eye-catching, a perfect blend of the yin and the yang. We use a lot of monochrome in our work where the print per se is created using waste leather in the form of appliqués and weaves," she says.

Styling monochrome is rather easy, as you can go completely monochrome with minimal jewellery. "You can introduce a pop of a very bright colour. Think of hot pink shoes with a monochromatic pantsuit or maybe a metallic bag with a monochrome dress," she says.

Designer Aaina Mahajan of label MellowDrama observes that graphic tees are back in vogue as they make a strong statement while with being extremely comfortable.

“For a casual approach they can be tucked in with straight leg or wide denims. A blazer can also be added to this look, keeping it minimal yet edgy. For an evening look, they could be paired tucked in with a nice long lined skirt with heels, adding a feminine touch to the look. For a more grungy look they could be worn with leather or suede tights and boots,” she says.

