Home > Fashion> Trends > Wooyoungmi shows how to make casual clothes with a streetwear twist

Wooyoungmi shows how to make casual clothes with a streetwear twist

At the Paris fashion week, the South Korean brand presented a collection of sensual pieces that were casual and comfortable

From Wooyoungmi's Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show, which was presented during the Paris fashion week, on 25 June.
From Wooyoungmi's Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show, which was presented during the Paris fashion week, on 25 June. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 26.06.2023  |  02:00 PM IST
Whether it was the baggy lowers or oversized sheer blouses, the South Korean brand's collection added elements of streetwear to the summer collection.
Whether it was the baggy lowers or oversized sheer blouses, the South Korean brand's collection added elements of streetwear to the summer collection. (REUTERS)
The collection's colour palette included pastels, blacks and greys.
The collection's colour palette included pastels, blacks and greys. (REUTERS)
Much like several Paris fashion week presentations this year, the Wooyoungmi show also offered some skin-show moments.
Much like several Paris fashion week presentations this year, the Wooyoungmi show also offered some skin-show moments. (REUTERS)

