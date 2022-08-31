“Women still don't really talk about their bra challenges,” says Preeti Gupta, the business head of the activewear and intimate wear brand Nykd by Nykaa. “We don't really discuss our lingerie issues that we face and feel it must be like this only and move on with life.”

In India, when it comes to intimate wear, people still struggle with finding the right fit for bra or panties. Nykaa launched its brand Nykd by Nykaa to address this issue and offer lingerie that was comfortable and stylish.

As part of its expansion plans, the brand has launched its first flagship store in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. We spoke with Gupta about the changing demands of the consumer, expansion plans and more. Edited excerpts:

Intimate wear, as a category, has become a crowded space. What is your brand's USP?

I feel it's comfort. I believe we have been able to offer a level of comfort and “top drawer favourites” that are unmatched. That's why perhaps Nykd has seen buying from consumers. There is only 40-50% of all laundry owned by women that they actually wear 95% of the times. It's true for all of us, we have these favourite bras that our hands go to. We are trying to offer exactly that.

Who’s your target audience?

When we launched Nykd, we were very clear that active wear and lingerie is a category that is a little complicated for people to understand. We wanted to really simplify lingerie for the Indian woman. We wanted to be this brand that was solving real problems and challenges that women face in this category.

How are you using tech to stand out in the space?

We've created technological advancements that will help you find the right fit. We studied several women and the key understanding was that women still don't really talk about their bra challenges. We don't really discuss our lingerie issues that we face and feel it must be like this only and move on with life. So we developed the Bra Advisor where without interacting with anyone in 12 simple questions, you can figure out what is the style which will work best for you.

How have you seen the consumer needs and demands change over the past five years, especially in the active and intimate wear space?

I've been a part of the industry for the last eight years. Earlier, there used to be a lot of focus around fashion. So you bought your lingerie for the male gaze, or to make a statement, whereas now, especially with covid hitting, a lot of women have started realising that comfort is the most important thing. So there is a whole shift in terms of their choices. From fashionable looking but uncomfortable lingerie to comfortable pieces. Comfort has become their top priority followed by the quality, price.

What's next for the brand?

When we started the brand, we really wanted to be the favourite brand that you'd like to go to. Today, the ambition is to become the largest brand in the active wear and intimate wear industry.

