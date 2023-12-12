What's the best way to restyle outerwear? From knitwear to denimwear, a guide on how to amp up your winter style with existing items in the closet /fashion/trends/winter-fashion-trends-outerwear-style-111702375787523.html 111702375787523 story

This winter season, skip shopping and instead invest your time in restyling existing outerwear.

Long coats in heritage textiles like houndstooth, tartan and herringbone, for instance, rarely go off the style charts, and with small changes they can look new each time you wear them. Dramatic long coats, sporty quilted jackets, cable knits and leather pieces, too, make for great winter layering options.

Lisa Ilis, head of womenswear design at M&S, roots for the warmth of a chunky knit set against soft leather. "The biker jacket style is a perennial favourite at any time of the year. This year, the new version has ribbed trims detailing and looks just as good with a knit and a chunky scarf, as it does shoulder-robe style if the weather is chilly but not that cold,” suggests Ilis.

From M&S autumn-winter collection

Winter mood may be gloomy but one can always go for a striking dash of colours like sunshine yellow and bright pink. Clashing knitwear and denim separates can be a cool idea as well. Ilis suggests putting a contemporary spin on double denim by opting for a pair of on-trend wide-legged jeans and tucking the shirt to create a flattering shape. "Keep the look cohesive by choosing denim pieces in similar washes," she recommends.

Designer Sameer Madan, on the other hand, suggests investing in leather skirts. "These look chic, paired with a soft cashmere sweater and a statement belt. A leather pencil skirt never goes out of style and can be teamed up with a crisp white shirt and a delicate cardigan for important work meetings. Sheer layering looks sophisticated while keeping you cozy. This can be achieved with oversized knitwears or even sheer maxi skirts with sequins or a colour pop sweater that looks stylish," he says.

Designer Sahib Singh Bhatia from Amaare is in favour of the classic turtlenecks, which can be paired well with suits and all sorts of jackets. "Long-sleeved turtlenecks with a sleeveless dress or high-waisted pants work well," he says.

What's more, a trench coat perfectly complements a pair of biker boots and you can't possibly go wrong with a shearling coat worn with chunky boots.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.