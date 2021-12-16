Why the right exercise dress works like a charm  

Do we need to pay heed to workout clothes that eventually get soaked in sweat? The easy answer is yes, because no one wants to end up overheated or distracted while putting in their best. Moreover, wearing the right fitness gear engineered for durability, range of motion and support in all the right places translates to better performance.

A basic training kit includes the correct pair of athletic shoes and apparel like T-shirts, bottoms and appropriate innerwear no matter your training level or goals. As you progress and gain an insight into your body’s requirements, you’ll want to put more thought into it.

However, this does not mean that you will need to gear up like an elite athlete, or boil the ocean to build on your basic workout wardrobe. In due course, you will figure out different brands, fabric blends and cuts that work best for you.

Remember, not all pieces are created to give you the same outcome. Fine tuning your choice of activewear will involve some trial and error. Here are some guidelines for choosing your functional basics:

Fabric is key

Look out for quick-drying technical fabrics that will pull sweat away from your body. Cotton isn’t the best sweat-wicking fabric, although newer, advanced cotton blends work well for shorter training sessions and yoga. For rigorous workouts like HIIT and weight training, opt for activewear crafted using seamless technology with clever contouring for enhanced breathability and chafe-protection. You will want to avoid too much elastane in your fabric blend to prevent over-clinging; even though small amounts are vital for a good four-way stretch to ensure no-holds-barred movement, you don’t want to feel like you’re wearing a spacesuit.

The right fit counts

Comfort, performance and support are crucial to meet your training goals. Running apparel tends to have a more snug fit, whereas CrossFit demands a more relaxed style. Either way, don’t just follow trends, find out what works for you. If your workout clothing is comfortable, and doesn’t hinder your training, then you will be more likely to stick with your routine.

Take your second skin seriously

Technical innovations in fabrics have spilled into performance innerwear which, although not visible, is just as important. Think fabrics that ensure breathability, support and a chafe-free experience. Even sweat-tested training socks with strategic cushioning can guarantee blister protection to level up your workouts.

Ultimately, your workout apparel is a performance tool that can give you the motivation and confidence to go the extra mile or pack in an extra rep. Think about it: in an era of smartphones and electronic gadgets, would you dare to downgrade? Similarly, if you’re a beginner, you can always stick to the basics but soon enough, high-performance wear will start to matter. Gear up and you’ll notice the difference.



Krishna Chandak is the co-founder of TEGO.

