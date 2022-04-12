Why rental fashion is here to stay

Well yes, 2022 may be sounding a lot like “2020 too” but we foresee a rewind of a different kind — the one that involves bright colors and lots of prints. This year is all about experimenting yet finding some sense of familiarity through your unique personal style because fashion is all about expressing yourself while pushing yourself a little over your comfort zone.

The flip side of experimenting is that one ends up draining more resources — but renting evades that problem altogether. When you start renting, you get the option to explore a plethora of looks all within your budget. You can even start renting out signature pieces that you already own to get a bang out of your buck, or shall we say extra pocket money to rent and recycle the most trending looks of the year. Sounds like a plan!

Here are the upcoming rental fashion trends that we foresee for 2022:

Small weddings = more attention

Covid weddings have become the new normal and allow for a small gathering where the entire limelight is on the bride and the groom instead of the food stalls. Renting some of the most iconic designer clothes and jewelry can come in super handy and also allows for multiple outfit changes. The couple can then dress up to create picture perfect memories, paying tribute to their own style and keeping the wedding fashion on-point.

Menswear trends towards brightness

Men have been seen experimenting with pastels and varied colors for day festivities, all while renting from a diverse sets of outfits, styles and designers. The go-to experimental choice for men on the D-day is safas and stoles. For men who want to make a statement, peach and emerald are the go-to colours this season.

What colours will rule women's bridalwear?

Women are playing with a varied choice of colors and palettes. Most of them want their special day to be unique and they are adding their own personal flavors to the choice of jewelry and clothing,. Renting allows them to be more creative. We forecast more colour combinations with brides starting exquisite trends but we’re yet to foresee what will be their go-to. Could it be the Pantone colour of the year Very Peri? We do expect to see people opting for it for smaller wedding ceremonies if not the main wedding.

All that glitters

Renting has also made it super easy for both men and women to rent jewellery instead of making purchases that in all likelihood will get locked in the vault post D-day. With men, the most interesting element of their renting habits are that they don’t opt for plain and boring options, so instead of simple pearls they will go for emeralds, rubies, and polkis because renting has made experimenting a lot easier.

In your head

Carrie Bradshaw recently had a near hit with a Falguni-Shane Peacock lehnga that was hand embroidered in resham work – but it was her floral-mohawk-maangtikka woven into a braid that became the talk of the town. Will brides incorporate similar elaborate headgear choices or will they keep it simple? We foresee them still going for heavy work overall, opting for delicate neckpieces and since it’s a one time win they could experiment with hints of peach pear drops or minimalistic greens. Polki pieces, heavy gold work jhumkis, royal pearls, carefully curated mathha patti’s, simple nose pins are still up and trending and not to forget chokers crafted in gold with pastel additions. The go-to color play for 2022 will be emerald green, mauve, fuchsia pink and teal.

Aanchal Saini is the CEO of rental fashion company Flyrobe.