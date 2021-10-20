advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Trends > Why Reliance is on a buying spree of luxury brands

Why Reliance is on a buying spree of luxury brands

After buying a 40% stake in Manish Malhotra, the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate has bought 52% of Ritu Kumar labels

Ritu Kumar's clothes are known for incorporating Indian prints and fabrics into high fashion.
Ritu Kumar's clothes are known for incorporating Indian prints and fabrics into high fashion. (Courtesy Ritu Kumar )

By Reuters

LAST UPDATED 20.10.2021  |  07:24 AM IST

The retail unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired a 52% stake in designer labels of Ritu Kumar, the company said, in the latest bet on the country's fast-expanding luxury designer market.

advertisement

advertisement

Reliance Retail did not disclose financial details of the transaction, but said its majority stake acquisition included buying out the 35% stake held by Everstone Capital in India's Ritika Pvt Ltd, the company that owns Ritu Kumar brands.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read: What Manish Malhotra means to Reliance

"We are looking at the top 20 million customers in India. Not 1.3 billion. The discretionary wallet spend on products of the top 20 million customers is what we remain focused on," Darshan Mehta, CEO of Reliance Brands, which manages such luxury partnerships for the group, told Reuters in an interview.

"If there is opportunity to be acquisitive in nature and a whole host of things are right, we're there."

advertisement

advertisement

Kumar, best known for her ethnic designs, runs her flagship namesake brand, with her list of customers including actors Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

Some of Kumar's wedding outfits are priced as high as 800,000 rupees ($10,660), according to her website.

Just last week, Reliance bought a 40% stake in a fashion house run by another popular Indian designer, Manish Malhotra. And in January, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail bought a 51% stake in the Sabyasachi brand, best known for its high-end wedding wear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

After being battered by the covid-19 pandemic, India's retail and luxury market is making a comeback. With high pent-up demand, Darshan said India's ongoing festive season is "possibly going to be the finest" as consumption will surge in the next four to five months.

advertisement

advertisement

Reliance Retail, the country's biggest retailer run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, also has partnerships with global brands such as Burberry and Jimmy Choo through joint ventures and franchises.

Also read: Sotheby's is getting more serious about NFT and luxury

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    20.10.2021 | 07:24 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Inside Karachi's only Goan food store
  2. Netflix tops subscriber views on strength of Squid Game
  3. Why social e-commerce works in India, and especially in Bharat 
  4. Atmanirbhar Bharat: Made-in-India sex toys coming soon
  5. Why you need to build big and strong shoulder muscles

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement