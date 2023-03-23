Why Law Roach decided to retire from dressing the rich and famous Over 13 years, he has dressed the likes of Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion and Priyanka Chopra Jonas /fashion/trends/why-law-roach-decided-to-retire-from-dressing-the-rich-and-famous-111679570964576.html 111679570964576 story

Law Roach at the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on 21 March in Los Angeles. (Getty Images via AFP)

Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced last week his retirement from dressing the rich and famous.

“My Cup is empty," he said in an Instagram post on 14 March. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The retirement part, from celebrity styling at least, is real, he said on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust US Awards, according to an AP report.

“I felt like that was the best way for me to walk away from the industry for a while to just, you know, work on my mental, my mental health and my physical health,” Roach said.

Over 13 years, Roach has dressed Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Dion and many other top celebrities. He helped transition Zendaya from Disney kid to grownup A-lister and the two enjoy a close bond, the AP report states.

He told the AP the decision to step back from celebrity styling was a hard one that “took a lot of courage and I’m actually proud of myself that for the first time in years, I put myself first.”

Roach said the industry has rallied around him, the AP report adds. “I've had nothing but good support and comments. So it's making this transition a little bit easier for me,” he said.

