Why kaftan for a summer wedding is a great idea

When Prada models walked the Milan runway last month wearing wedding dresses turned into everyday looks, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons weren’t pointing to another seasonal trend. They were acknowledging that fashion’s affair with casualwear, which started during the pandemic, is not a crush but a long-term affair. In fact, whether it was the fashion weeks at Paris, Milan or London, several designers focused on giving an easy-to-wear vibe to their creations, given that today’s consumer seeks comfort without compromising on style.

Even couture can have space in your daily spring wardrobe, says designer Jatin Malik. Post-millennials, especially, are interested in experimenting with daily looks. “One of my favourite looks I have recently seen consists of a buttoned-up shirt, monotone tapered pants, and a chateau-grey oversized bomber worn as a statement piece,” he says.

The approach to occasion-wear is similar—you wear a basic T-shirt, shirt or dress and jazz it up with a statement piece. “When I think of dressed down occasion-wear for spring-summer, OTT separates come to mind. Fully embellished separates that can be dressed up or dressed down as needed,” explains designer Rudraksh Dwivedi.

Think a bling crop worn over a white shirt dress for a date or paired with a sequinned sari/ lehnga for a wedding.

When it comes to accessories, experimental designs that make a statement without being loud are in demand. “The idea is to wear something casual but elevate it with a statement necklace, ring, bag or belt,” says Advaeita Mathur, founder and creative head of Studio Metallurgy, a contemporary jewellery brand. “Most of my clients are looking for minimal jewellery that’s noticeable and can be worn across seasons. Personally, that’s my approach to fashion too.”

Keeping the casual-is-always-in vibe in mind, we have some suggestions for you to elevate your spring-summer wardrobe for different occasions.

A WEDDING DATE

As much as we love the sari, why not wear your comfortable kaftan to the Holi party or the next wedding you attend? Pick bright colours, prints or embroidery and you are ready to make a big style statement.

OUT FOR ART SHOWS

Tina Leung's look for 2023 Paris Fashion Week (Courtesy Tina Leung/Instagram)

Crop tops are not meant for just shopping malls or parties. You can give them a different identity with layering and wear them for art and fashion shows. Pair with a basic piece like a shirt dress or a shirt and coloured jeans and you are ready to make heads turn.

BACK TO OFFICE

A co-ord set by Jatin Malik

Let’s not restrict co-ords to weekend get-togethers or special occasions. They can add a touch of couture to officewear. Try a light co-ord set with loafers or a cotton bomber jacket and Adidas Stan Smiths to break the spell of the boring white shirt-grey trouser look.

SAY IT WITH ACCESSORIES

The Zara belt

The easiest way to elevate a casual day look into one for an evening out is by adding a statement accessory. This Zara belt works well on a linen beige shirt and a pair of cotton trousers. It’s no-fuss chic dressing.

