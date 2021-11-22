Why imitation jewellery is a hit among millennials

Be it clothes or accessories, there are hundreds of brands as well as categories to choose from. The jewellery industry, especially, has changed drastically in the past decade, more so after the pandemic.

Today's millennial and post-millennial generations want pieces that make a statement, are functional and inspired from designs seen across the world. It's no longer just about following Bollywood or runway trends. People want jewellery that showcases who they are, without burning a hole in their pocket.

Even when it comes to selecting jewellery for weddings, brides are looking for things that match their personality rather than the previous trend of wearing what their favourite actor wore in a song or a film.

Here are some top trends in the bridal fashion jewellery industry:

More choices please

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter in this space of fashion and accessories. The pandemic has changed the narrative, though. Brides-to-be are now looking for more design choices to match their attire. In fact, imitation jewellery has become a big hit among millennial brides, who are increasingly choosing minimalistic designs and patterns.

Enter imitation

The fashion jewellery industry was earlier looked down upon for “imitating” precious jewellery. However, over the past decade, with the advent of technology, especially in designing through CAD and CAM, the “imitation” nature of jewellery has become the in-thing. The millennial bride now proudly wants to wear costume jewellery, to make a style fashion statement and voice opinions about conscious buying.

Traditional goes contemporary

The fashion jewellery market is now being contemporised so they are easily available to meet the everyday needs of the millennial consumer, who's becoming more interested in staying close to their roots. There is, for instance, a growing preference for functional pearl, polki and kundan designs to glam up simple outfits.

Costing matters

Getting traditional designs in precious jewellery has always been expensive. In the pandemic era, brides-to-be would rather buy or rent fashion jewellery and save the money for travel. Whether it’s delicate jewellery for an event with friends or heavy traditional jewellery for a wedding event, there are several fashion jewellery options to satisfy the needs of the changing consumer.

Bhavesh Navlaka is the founder of Sukkhi, a jewellery brand.

