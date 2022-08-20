Why Diipa Büller-Khosla wants you to simplify skincare routine

Entrepreneur-lifestyle influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla is trying to make Ayurveda cool. Combining grandma’s wisdom with skin actives, she's finally launched her skincare brand, indé wild, in India. It entered international markets, like the UK, Canada and the US, in October.

Her love for Ayurveda, she says, comes from her mother being a practising dermatologist and an Ayurvedic doctor. Being a global citizen, Khosla always wanted to make Ayurveda more approachable and cool for younger consumers. Her first two skincare launches are 15% Vitamin C : AM Sunrise Glow Serum, and the 1% Bakuchiol : PM Sunset Restore Serum. What we like about the products is that their package lists not just the scientific names of the ingredients but also mentions them in simple terms such as amla and turmeric.

In an interview with Lounge, she talks about her brand, vision and more. Edited excerpts:

How did you want to stand out with your products in an already crowded industry?

There are many Ayurveda-based brands in India but the packaging and brand positioning cater to the older generation. For so long, skincare has been about Korean, Japanese, and Icelandic formulas; it is time for Indian beauty to go global. I want to make Ayurveda accessible to the young generation and indé wild makes it fresh enough for young people to think ‘oh I want that brand’. The goal was to create a brand that someone like you and I see and want in a product. There is a clear friction point for young Indians who love our mum’s knowledge, culture, weddings and food, but we still aren’t like our mothers or grandmothers. We decide to live where we want, party over the weekend, and have financial independence. And our products are just like this modern Indian consumer.

It has superfoods such as turmeric and ashwagandha but also ingredients such as niacinamide.

Were you worried about the price point in the Indian market?

I did have apprehensions about the price point, the Indian consumer is still price sensitive. So many people asked me, why not sell it for ₹600. But for that amount, you will probably be able to buy one active, say vitamin C or niacinamide separately. I could have very well made 10 serums and earned more money, but I want to promote skin minimalism and sell an all-in-one product that has 10 actives at the optimal percentage, so it is multipurpose.

Why skincare first?

I believe skin is the hardest category to crack, it’s the largest organ. If you can get skin right, you can do hair and make-up, so I wanted to start with the most difficult category. People are used to using make-up from different brands but skin is such a premium segment. Would you blindly buy a skin serum launched by a shampoo brand? People trust skincare brands the most. Once my serum is right I know I can do everything else.

An ingredient you swore you wouldn’t use in your brand?

Mineral oil is so commonly used in products but it will break you out. Even essential oils. When I had acne, someone asked me to try tea tree oil and it gave me acne. I believe in skin minimalism; less you use, the better. Give your skin time to breathe.

Influencer to entrepreneur, how was it?

It was the pandemic that made me think what’s next. Even as an influencer, I had a team of 15 people. It was never a hobby, I was always an entrepreneur. Just that I now have teams in different countries. Focus is what matters the most, if you want to be an entrepreneur. Focus just on your idea for the company instead of wanting to do everything.

