Why Chitrangda Singh loves fashion that celebrates minimalism

Actor Chitrangda Singh has turned designer once again. She's co-created a spring-summer collection in collaboration with trueBrowns, a homegrown, size-inclusive Indian apparel label.

Titled Saadgi, the collection consists of lightweight pieces like suits, blouses and trousers that bring together modern and traditional aspects of design. Singh, whose new film Gaslight (also starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey) is releasing end of March, had earlier worked with the brand on a festive collection, titled Maati.

In an interview with Lounge, Singh and Udita Bandal, founder of trueBrowns, talk about the experience of creating the collection and more. Edited excerpts:

What inspired the collection?

Chitrangada Singh (CS): The whole idea behind the collection has remained the same, which is rooted in tradition while keeping it modern, comfortable, wearable and has its own style element without being overly styled. There is elegance in the collection which is an important factor of the design, inspired from Indian tradition and the modern woman in every sense.

Udita Bandal (UB): The inspiration is towards a modern approach with a touch of Indianness and a whole lot of simplicity. For summers in India, one looks for something breathable, and keeping that in mind, we chose 100% cotton fabric. The colours range from whites, to pastels, along with some bright pops and prints such as dabu, bagru and handblock.

How was the experience of co-creating the collection?

CS: trueBrowns is my first brand association and co-creating Saadgi is my second time. My first ever collaboration was for trueBrowns’ festive edit- Maati.

The experience has been really amazing. When you work so closely, you really become part of the brand and you kind of extend your vision of fashion and what you think modern Indian women can look like in your designs.

For me, when I would like to dress myself. I go with relaxed cuts, minimal styling, all of which you see in the trueBrowns creations I have worked on.

What materials, prints and embroideries and silhouettes have been used in the collection

CS: The materials used for this collection are 100% cotton, as Udita mentioned earlier. The vibe is very modern, wearable, comfortable and the right amount of sensuality.

UB: India is a colourful country and for us summers mean wearing bright colours in our day-to-day life. Keeping that in mind, we have kept the colours summery, and used prints that reflect our Indian crafts and culture.

Is this your personal style as well, Chitrangada?

I am very minimal and I love to work with silhouettes, keeping it classic in a lot of ways. I think that is my personal style as well and it kind of makes you stand apart without having you to shout out loud or without having to try too hard.

