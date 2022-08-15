What Narendra Modi's love for pagadi on Independence Day says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing striking headgear as he hoisted the National Flag and delivered his customary address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort to mark the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day.

This year, which marks his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the prime minister sported a white safa, which sported the tricolour motifs and a long trail. During his speech, the 71-year-old leader urged people to take five pledges in the next 25 years: making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in the country's heritage, unity, and fulfilling their duties.

In his 82-minute address, Modi said gender equality is the key to a united India as he stressed the need to extend support to “Nari Shakti”, adding respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. It is important that in speech and conduct "we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women", he said.

Dressed in a traditional white kurta and churidar, along with a powder blue shade jacket, the highlight of his outfit was the tricolour-themed headgear, which also kept up with the theme of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahatosav" celebrations.

This is not the first time Modi has caught the nation's attention with his unique turban style.

A look at his choice of Independence Day headgear over the years

2021

For his eighth Independence Day speech, he donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

2020

Narendra Modi chose to wear a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.

2019

He sported a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.

2018

Modi kept it simple with a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

2017

For his Independence Day 2017 look, Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.

2016

On the 69th Independence Day, he opted for a plain white kurta with his red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.

2015

Modi went for a cream-coloured kurta along with a beige colour Nehru jacket with a tri-coloured pocket square. His turban had red and green stripes.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail. He paired it up with an off-white half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.

