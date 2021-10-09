What does fashion mean to basketball?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is celebrating its 75th anniversary season by collaborating with the Lakmé Fashion Week, and offering fashion designers across India the opportunity to submit designs for an “NBA 75" collection.

After much deliberation, a panel, including senior designers and industry experts, recently selected Delhi's Ananya Modi Jain, the owner of the label ALL2DEFY, as the winner. Her collection, which has "streetwear vibe", includes reversible T-shirts, bralettes, sweatshirts, shorts, joggers, skirts, and hoodies with graphics. She's used digital prints, patchwork and reversible technology for the scuba and mesh fabrics. The complete collection will be presented at the Lakmé Fashion Week in March.

In an interview with Mint Lounge, Scott Levy, the managing director and vice-president of NBA Asia, talks about the importance of basketball fashion, and the collaboration with fashion designers. Edited excerpts:

Scott Levy (Courtesy NBA)

What's the relationship between fashion and the NBA?

The NBA and its players are trend drivers. From their looks at the arena entrance, to the sneakers they wear on-the-court, to their own fashion lines. They define styles and looks that many people look up to across the world.

Is the design challenge exclusive to India or is it part of the worldwide NBA 75 celebrations?

The friendly challenge is only open to designers in India.

Tell us about the ‘NBA 75’ range.

The idea is to have a line that celebrates NBA 75, our landmark 75th anniversary season in 2021-22… a line that will resonate with consumers in India. Ananya (the winner) will be mentored by a leading fashion expert and will work alongside the NBA on a capsule collection to commemorate NBA 75. The collection will not be worn by players, but will be available for purchase on NBAStore.in and at select retail destinations in India shortly after.

How does this collaboration tie into the celebrations for the anniversary?

NBA 75 pays tribute to generations of basketball fans around the world, as well as current and former players and coaches. This collaboration is part of our broader global celebrations, which will include special events in team markets, NBA partner activities and limited-edition product offerings.

The NBA and its players are synonymous with fashion and culture, and this collaboration will help showcase the talent and passion that Indian designers have for basketball.

