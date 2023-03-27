Watches & Wonders 2023: Rolex plays with the old and new On the first day of the industry’s biggest trade show, the watchmaker announced its line-up of new releases /fashion/trends/watches-wonders-2023-rolex-plays-with-the-old-and-new-111679912299456.html 111679912299456 story

The hottest annual event for any watch collector has started in Geneva. Over 45 brands are participating in Watches & Wonders 2023, showcasing new design and innovation.

On 27 March, the first day of the show, luxury watchmaker Rolex unveiled its latest creations, illustrating its desire to reinvent while preserving a sense of continuity.

The Oyster Perpetual 31, Oyster Perpetual 36 and Oyster Perpetual 41, for instance, are all about dial decoration. The motif encapsulates the vivid colours of the lacquered dials introduced in 2020, candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red and green.

GMT‑Master II

Among the other releases is the Oyster Perpetual GMT‑Master II, released in two versions decked in 18 carat yellow gold. Both new watches feature a bezel with a two-colour Cerachrom insert in grey and black ceramic.

Cosmograph Daytona

The iconic Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, on the other hand, sports a new look. The design of its case and face has been restyled, with subtle refinements to certain details. Its new movement, calibre 4131, incorporates a number of the brand’s major innovations and features bridges decorated with Rolex Côtes de Genève finishing.

Yacht‑Master 42

The nautical timepiece Oyster Perpetual Yacht‑Master 42 is introduced for the first time in RLX titanium, a particularly strong but lightweight alloy, and is fitted on an Oyster bracelet. This new version combines polished, high-sheen and technical satin finishes that illustrate the brand’s excellence in finishing techniques.

