Home > Fashion> Trends > Vivienne Westwood makes fashion strange and fun

Vivienne Westwood makes fashion strange and fun

Andreas Kronthaler's collection at the ongoing Paris fashion week combined glam rock references from Westwood’s 1980s designs with historic musing

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 04.10.2021  |  10:00 AM IST
Designer Andreas Kronthaler's 66 pieces for Vivienne Westwood were fun and in eccentric form. 
Designer Andreas Kronthaler's 66 pieces for Vivienne Westwood were fun and in eccentric form.  (AP)
Andreas Kronthaler (centre left) kissed Vivienne Westwood at the conclusion of her spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show, which was filled with moments of sublime fashion design.
Andreas Kronthaler (centre left) kissed Vivienne Westwood at the conclusion of her spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show, which was filled with moments of sublime fashion design. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The collection combined glam rock references from Westwood’s 1980s work with historic musing.
The collection combined glam rock references from Westwood’s 1980s work with historic musing. (Courtesy Vivienne Westwood/Instagram)
Models showcased design styles that almost defied description, with accessories offering a fun element.
Models showcased design styles that almost defied description, with accessories offering a fun element. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    04.10.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

