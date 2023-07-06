Viktor and Rolf keep the creative madness alive in couture
For its haute couture collection, the Dutch avant-garde luxury fashion house offers something unexpected
From the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris on 5 July
The collection by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren was full of Instagram moments, with clothes as a commentary on today's way of living.
The colour platette was wide, from baby pinks to bright yellows and blacks.
One of the most striking looks of the show was a model in a dress with a tuxedo-wearing mannequin, perched on her shoulders.
The Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren greet the audience after presenting creations by Viktor & Rolf
