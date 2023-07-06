advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Viktor and Rolf keep the creative madness alive in couture

Viktor and Rolf keep the creative madness alive in couture

For its haute couture collection, the Dutch avant-garde luxury fashion house offers something unexpected

From the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris on 5 July
From the Viktor & Rolf show in Paris on 5 July (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 06.07.2023  |  12:20 PM IST
The collection by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren was full of Instagram moments, with clothes as a commentary on today's way of living.
The collection by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren was full of Instagram moments, with clothes as a commentary on today's way of living. (AFP)
The colour platette was wide, from baby pinks to bright yellows and blacks.
The colour platette was wide, from baby pinks to bright yellows and blacks. (AFP)

One of the most striking looks of the show was a model in a dress with a tuxedo-wearing mannequin, perched on her shoulders.
One of the most striking looks of the show was a model in a dress with a tuxedo-wearing mannequin, perched on her shoulders. (AFP)
The Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren greet the audience after presenting creations by Viktor & Rolf
The Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren greet the audience after presenting creations by Viktor & Rolf (AFP)

