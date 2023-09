The celebrity fashion at Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 show From sheer dresses to bold and bright colours, the A-listers brought their A-game to the pink carpet /fashion/trends/victorias-secret-world-tour-2023-fashion-show-priyanka-chopra-111694149002660.html 111694149002660 story

Actor Priyanka Chopra wore a sheer and shimmery Giambattista Valli outfit, along with minimal jewellery, to attend the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City. (AFP)

Naomi Campbell attended the event in a handmade brass and bronze dress made by Bubu Ogisi, creative director of Iamisigo. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Brazilian model and former Angel Adriana Lima opted for a striking gold sequin-covered black midi dress. (AFP) Brooke Shields kept it chic and comfortable in a gunmetal pant-suit and a matching bustier. (AFP) Gigi Hadid wore a bright yellow Ferragamo dress for the event. (AFP)