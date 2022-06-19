Versace's Gen Z twist to classical clothing includes a vase

Versace presented its latest spring/summer menswear collection, featuring a host of artefacts from its Salone interiors, showcased recently at the furniture fair. Models walked the ramp, carrying saucers, urns and vases.
(Instagram/Versace)
As brand creative director Donatella Versace described, ‘Contrast is everything to me, it makes you think and feel.’ Relaxed silhouettes, layers and workwear staples were contrasted against dramatic prints and accessories in the collection.
(Instagram/Versace)
Regimental stripes were combined with colour-burst pieces.
(Instagram/Versace)
It was a merger of pop art and classicism.
(Instagram/Versace)
'Fun and formal, bravado and sensitivity, Baroque and pop—the Spring-Summer 2023 Men's collection is built on the youthful freedom of mixing pieces together,' the label's Instagram says.
(Instagram/Versace)
With a mix of classic references, pop art and trendy silhouettes, the collection served intellectually infused modern designs.
(Instagram/Versace)
FIRST PUBLISHED
19.06.2022
| 11:40 AM IST
MOST POPULAR
light up your inbox
Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter