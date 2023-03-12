Versace shows how to do fashion with star power Donatella Versace's fall-winter 2023 collection was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood /fashion/trends/versace-shows-how-to-do-fashion-with-star-power-111678595666015.html 111678595666015 story

Kendall Jenner walked the runway during the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection fashion show in Los Angeles, on 9 March (REUTERS)

Donatella Versace presented a star-studded runway show on a rooftop overlooking the snow-capped San Gabriel mountains in Los Angeles, showcasing her fall-winter 2023 collection.

The evening was full of A-listers, both in the audience as well as in the front row. While Naomi Campbell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk walked the catwalk, Cher, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Ariana DeBose and Anne Hathaway graced the front row.

The collection's prints included an animal print from the Versace archive. (AFP)

Versace was inspired by the 1995 collection of Atelier Versace, the label’s couture line. Many of the garments in the collection, presented earlier this week, were high on blacks and browns, as well as apricot, turquoise and pink.

Gigi Hadid at the show (AFP)

Streetwear was nowhere to be seen—this was about luxury—and the long gloves seemed to evoke the Golden Age of Hollywood, which began in the mid-1920s and continued for several decades. Paired with the up-to-there minis, and often accessorized with big sunglasses, the effect was to create what Versace described as “energy from clashing Golden Age glamour with contemporary attitude, and confident power," states an AP report.

Models towards the end of the show. (AFP)

