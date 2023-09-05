Venice film festival red carpet fashion: shades of black rule Many celebrities made a statement with outfits that chanelled the old-world Hollywood glamour vibe /fashion/trends/venice-film-festival-red-carpet-fashion-black-rules-red-carpet-111693891910611.html 111693891910611 story

French actor Lou de Laage, the star of 'Coup de Chance', kept it simple and chic with a fitting dress combined with an embroidered cape. (REUTERS)

Priscilla Presley went for a relaxed look with a black blouse and trousers, and a matching bag. (AP) Also read: Giorgio Armani presents cinema-inspired fashion show in Venice Valerie Lemercier's off-shoulder dress came with a different kind of a train. (AFP) Sofia Coppola aced the 'quiet luxury' trend with a plain black dress, simple jewellery and a minimal make-up look. (AFP) Also read: Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival FIRST PUBLISHED

