Venice film festival red carpet fashion: shades of black rule
Many celebrities made a statement with outfits that chanelled the old-world Hollywood glamour vibe
/fashion/trends/venice-film-festival-red-carpet-fashion-black-rules-red-carpet-111693891910611.html
111693891910611
story
French actor Lou de Laage, the star of 'Coup de Chance', kept it simple and chic with a fitting dress combined with an embroidered cape.
(REUTERS)
Priscilla Presley went for a relaxed look with a black blouse and trousers, and a matching bag.
(AP)
Valerie Lemercier's off-shoulder dress came with a different kind of a train.
(AFP)
Sofia Coppola aced the 'quiet luxury' trend with a plain black dress, simple jewellery and a minimal make-up look.
(AFP)