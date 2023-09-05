advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Venice film festival red carpet fashion: shades of black rule

Venice film festival red carpet fashion: shades of black rule

Many celebrities made a statement with outfits that chanelled the old-world Hollywood glamour vibe

French actor Lou de Laage, the star of 'Coup de Chance', kept it simple and chic with a fitting dress combined with an embroidered cape.
French actor Lou de Laage, the star of 'Coup de Chance', kept it simple and chic with a fitting dress combined with an embroidered cape. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.09.2023  |  11:26 AM IST
Priscilla Presley went for a relaxed look with a black blouse and trousers, and a matching bag.
Priscilla Presley went for a relaxed look with a black blouse and trousers, and a matching bag. (AP)

Valerie Lemercier's off-shoulder dress came with a different kind of a train.
Valerie Lemercier's off-shoulder dress came with a different kind of a train. (AFP)
Sofia Coppola aced the 'quiet luxury' trend with a plain black dress, simple jewellery and a minimal make-up look.
Sofia Coppola aced the 'quiet luxury' trend with a plain black dress, simple jewellery and a minimal make-up look. (AFP)

