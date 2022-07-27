advertisement

Varun Bahl gives Indian haute couture a global touch

Varun Bahl gives Indian haute couture a global touch

As part of the ongoing India Couture Week in Delhi, the designer presented a collection that celebrates traditional designs in a modern way 

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was the showstopper for Bahl's collection, ‘New Leaf’, which presented traditional couture in experimental silhouettes for the new-age bride. 
The collection oscillates between wedding wear and red carpet looks, breaking away from the conventions and rigidity of traditional designs.
A dramatic tulle replaced sleeves on a lengha set, giving it the flair of a standalone statement gown.
The collection brought detailed floral motifs to life through vintage embroidery and upcycled fabrics.
    27.07.2022 | 01:31 PM IST

