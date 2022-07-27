Varun Bahl gives Indian haute couture a global touch
As part of the ongoing India Couture Week in Delhi, the designer presented a collection that celebrates traditional designs in a modern way
/fashion/trends/varun-bahl-gives-indian-haute-couture-a-global-touch-111658860063414.html
111658860063414
gallery
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was the showstopper for Bahl's collection, ‘New Leaf’, which presented traditional couture in experimental silhouettes for the new-age bride.
(Instagram/FDCI)
The collection oscillates between wedding wear and red carpet looks, breaking away from the conventions and rigidity of traditional designs.
(Instagram/FDCI)
A dramatic tulle replaced sleeves on a lengha set, giving it the flair of a standalone statement gown.
(Instagram/FDCI)
The collection brought detailed floral motifs to life through vintage embroidery and upcycled fabrics.
(Instagram/FDCI)
Next Story