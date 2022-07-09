Valentino serves a lot of couture drama in Rome

The collection featured classic coats, trousers in simple form but inventive textures.
(GoRunway.com )
Art Deco aesthetics gave the collection a dramatic effect.
(Instagram/Valentino )
In classic Valentino red, the 3D taffeta roses in this dress reminded of Garavani's fiesta dress for his first collection.
(Instagram/Valentino )
Titled ‘The Beginning’, the show in Rome's iconic Piazza di Spagna reflected a desire for renewal.
(GoRunway.com )
‘The power of beauty makes it possible to imagine a future where people, the intrinsic value of our humanity, are at the center of everything. Beauty is resilience. Dream, purpose, intention and method converge in the photograph of a sunset finale. This is the Beginning, this is us,' said Piccioli on his collection in his show notes.
(GoRunway.com )
FIRST PUBLISHED
09.07.2022
| 12:36 PM IST
