Valentino serves a lot of couture drama in Rome 

Valentino serves a lot of couture drama in Rome

Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrates the label's signature notes in the fall 2022 collection 

 The collection featured classic coats, trousers in simple form but inventive textures. 
 The collection featured classic coats, trousers in simple form but inventive textures.
Art Deco aesthetics gave the collection a dramatic effect.
Art Deco aesthetics gave the collection a dramatic effect.
In classic Valentino red, the 3D taffeta roses in this dress reminded of Garavani's fiesta dress for his first collection. 
In classic Valentino red, the 3D taffeta roses in this dress reminded of Garavani's fiesta dress for his first collection.
Titled ‘The Beginning’, the show in Rome's iconic Piazza di Spagna reflected a desire for renewal.
Titled 'The Beginning', the show in Rome's iconic Piazza di Spagna reflected a desire for renewal.
‘The power of beauty makes it possible to imagine a future where people, the intrinsic value of our humanity, are at the center of everything. Beauty is resilience. Dream, purpose, intention and method converge in the photograph of a sunset finale. This is the Beginning, this is us,' said Piccioli on his collection in his show notes.
'The power of beauty makes it possible to imagine a future where people, the intrinsic value of our humanity, are at the center of everything. Beauty is resilience. Dream, purpose, intention and method converge in the photograph of a sunset finale. This is the Beginning, this is us,' said Piccioli on his collection in his show notes.
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    09.07.2022 | 12:36 PM IST

