Valentino challenges masculine notions

Fashion house Valentino opened the Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on 16 June, with a collection rooted in tailoring and play of fun colours.

The Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collection for next summer had some feminine flair, seen in softening colours and flowing shapes. But it was the floral detailing that lifted the collection, states an AP report. The show was held in the inner courtyard of the University of Milan, with some students also present in the show.

From the Valentino show (REUTERS)

"The shorts were sometimes transformed into a skirt. And tailored bottoms— short, pant or skirt—could be paired with a shirt, boxy top or a silken V-neck with contrasting ties that billowed in the welcome breeze.

“Floral notes elevated the looks, like forever boutonnieres giving life to garments in sequins, appliques, embroidery and graphic prints — never the same. From white and then black, the color palette exploded into fuchsia and pink, red and royal blue, with notes of gray, always in clean, studied monochromes,” the AP report adds.

From the Valentino show (AP)

The fashion house, owned by Qatari investment fund Mayhoola since 2012, announced a donation to the university for scholarships for the next academic year. It also said it is working with a company to recycle, reuse or resell runway materials, and it is planting trees in Milan’s Public Gardens, close to Valentino’s Milan offices, the AP report says.