Home > Fashion> Trends > Trends we don't want to see in 2022

Trends we don't want to see in 2022

We asked people in the fashion industry which styles, be it clothes or make-up, they never want to see again

By Pooja Singh

LAST UPDATED 24.12.2021  |  05:30 PM IST
Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, celebrity stylists: Neon. We have just overdone it. As lovely as this trend was for some people, it didn’t work for everyone at large and we really need to avoid it.
Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, celebrity stylists: Neon. We have just overdone it. As lovely as this trend was for some people, it didn’t work for everyone at large and we really need to avoid it. (Getty)
Mehak Oberoi, celebrity makeup artist: I don’t want to see cut crease for eye make-up any more.
Mehak Oberoi, celebrity makeup artist: I don’t want to see cut crease for eye make-up any more. (Courtesy nikkietutorials/instagram )
Pushkin Bhasin, celebrity hair stylist: The high pony and too many things on the head, like the customised tiaras. Just stop already.
Pushkin Bhasin, celebrity hair stylist: The high pony and too many things on the head, like the customised tiaras. Just stop already. (Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Shruti Sancheti, designer: The re-emergence of low-rise waistlines thanks to Gen Z’s fascination with the Y2K trend (made popular by the likes of Paris Hilton) is something I can’t wait to see phased out. Gimme back my high-waist denim.
Shruti Sancheti, designer: The re-emergence of low-rise waistlines thanks to Gen Z’s fascination with the Y2K trend (made popular by the likes of Paris Hilton) is something I can’t wait to see phased out. Gimme back my high-waist denim. (Getty)
Hemant Trevedi, designer: Clothing that comes out of a garbage dump, like shredded and overly ripped denims. Can we please just stop it?
Hemant Trevedi, designer: Clothing that comes out of a garbage dump, like shredded and overly ripped denims. Can we please just stop it? (Unsplash)

    24.12.2021 | 05:30 PM IST

