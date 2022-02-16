advertisement

Tory Burch combines daywear with sportswear

The designer reflects a fresh approach to fashion and a desire for less structure and more comfort

The designer presented her fall/winter collection for the New York Fashion Week on 14 February. (AFP)
Dark, earthy browns dominated the looks, with splashes of colours. (AFP)
For her collection, Burch said some of her inspiration came from the Memphis design movement from the 1980s. (AFP)
‘I love sport and we have a sport collection, but we wanted to look at that through a luxury lens, and I see women wearing those type of things and mixing it for evening and that’s kind of the interesting part,’ Burch said in an interview after the show, reports AP. (AFP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    16.02.2022 | 03:17 PM IST

