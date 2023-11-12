I want to spend next 20 years of my life making films, says Tom Ford The former creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent talks about life beyond fashion and more /fashion/trends/tom-ford-fashion-designer-gucci-yves-saint-laurent-111699685371763.html 111699685371763 story

Tom Ford at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, on 6 November (REUTERS)

Fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Tom Ford says he is done with fashion and wants to spend the next two decades of his life making movies.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Ford, who has so far directed "A Single Man" and "Nocturnal Animals", said he had the most fun while working behind the camera.

"There are several reasons I sold my company,” Ford said. “I felt, after 35 years, I had said everything I could say with fashion. It’s important to know when to get off the stage. I loved making the two films that I made. That was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Both "A Single Man", which released in 2009, and 2016's "Nocturnal Animals” were adaptations and Ford, 62, now wants to work on original stories.

"I'm 62. Hopefully, I’ll remain somewhat together until 82. So I want to spend the next 20 years of my life making films. And the clock is ticking. And so it was time to say goodbye to fashion. Fashion is a younger man’s game.”

“As a director, it takes three years to make a movie. I have maybe time for five more movies in my life. So they have to be meaningful.”

Ford worked as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, before launching his luxury brand in 2005. His suits are favoured by celebrities.