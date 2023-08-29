Tokyo fashion week: Comfort comes first
Designers play with light colours to present creations that are modern, casual and effortlessly stylish
/fashion/trends/tokyo-fashion-week-2023-style-trends-chic-athleisure-111693283265363.html
111693283265363
story
A creation from the Wildfraulein 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Roop Shimura, which was presented at the Tokyo fashion week in Tokyo on 28 August
(AFP)
Some of the Roop Shimura's designs showcased his experience as a painter as well.
(AFP)
Models display creations from the Wilsonkaki 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Ka Ki Yip of Hong Kong on 29 August
(AFP)
From the effortlessly chic NaNo Art 2024 spring/summer collection by Japanese designers Nagi Goto and Nobuhito Tanaka, presented on 28 August
(AFP)