advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Tokyo fashion week: Comfort comes first

Tokyo fashion week: Comfort comes first

Designers play with light colours to present creations that are modern, casual and effortlessly stylish

A creation from the Wildfraulein 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Roop Shimura, which was presented at the Tokyo fashion week in Tokyo on 28 August
A creation from the Wildfraulein 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Roop Shimura, which was presented at the Tokyo fashion week in Tokyo on 28 August (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.08.2023  |  11:04 AM IST
Some of the Roop Shimura's designs showcased his experience as a painter as well.
Some of the Roop Shimura's designs showcased his experience as a painter as well. (AFP)
Models display creations from the Wilsonkaki 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Ka Ki Yip of Hong Kong on 29 August
Models display creations from the Wilsonkaki 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Ka Ki Yip of Hong Kong on 29 August (AFP)

Also read: A Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition to celebrate women designers

From the effortlessly chic NaNo Art 2024 spring/summer collection by Japanese designers Nagi Goto and Nobuhito Tanaka, presented on 28 August
From the effortlessly chic NaNo Art 2024 spring/summer collection by Japanese designers Nagi Goto and Nobuhito Tanaka, presented on 28 August (AFP)

Also read: How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home

Next Story