Tokyo fashion week: Comfort comes first Designers play with light colours to present creations that are modern, casual and effortlessly stylish /fashion/trends/tokyo-fashion-week-2023-style-trends-chic-athleisure-111693283265363.html 111693283265363 story

A creation from the Wildfraulein 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Roop Shimura, which was presented at the Tokyo fashion week in Tokyo on 28 August (AFP)

Some of the Roop Shimura's designs showcased his experience as a painter as well. (AFP) Models display creations from the Wilsonkaki 2024 spring/summer collection by designer Ka Ki Yip of Hong Kong on 29 August (AFP) Also read: A Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition to celebrate women designers From the effortlessly chic NaNo Art 2024 spring/summer collection by Japanese designers Nagi Goto and Nobuhito Tanaka, presented on 28 August (AFP) Also read: How to add a dash of art and colour to your closet and home FIRST PUBLISHED

