Tips for vacation-worthy jewellery pieces Skip the solitaire, add the polki studs and the golden hoops—when packing for a holiday, always look for trendy and functional accessories /fashion/trends/tips-for-vacation-worthy-jewellery-pieces-111682409786498.html 111682409786498 story

Whether you’re travelling for work, celebrating your honeymoon, attending a friend’s wedding, or simply taking a break somewhere in an island like Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge) in HBO's The White Lotus, showcasing your personal style through jewellery and other accessories is always a good idea. It's also a quick way to get that on-holiday look.

Carrying those design pieces, however, can be overwhelming, especially if they are super expensive. The trick is that you need to be smart about picking the right travel jewellery, and carry few pieces that are both fashionable and functional.

Jewellery is always versatile, and can always be paired beautifully with both Indian and westernwear. If your travel wardrobe holds a lot of black, carry gold or gold-plated jewellery. If you’re more of a pastel person, then silver or white gold should be your ideal choice. Don’t be afraid to repeat, and don’t be afraid to try new things.

Many jewellery pieces can be worn in different manners and can give your wardrobe that instant style lift without too much effort. For example, a pearl necklace is super easy to carry, and can also be worn on the wrist as a solid bracelet.

When it comes to bracelets, one can easily stack them together for a bold look, or separate them to wear on different occasions. You can also attach a detachable dori (a red or black thread) to a bracelet on both sides, and wear it like a choker.

Apart from stacking bracelets, stacking rings is also an easy way to maximise your jewellery during travel. You can wear them together or separately, on different hands. You can also attach a chain to your rings, and create a contemporary necklace that could work for semi-formal occasion.

Instead of carrying solitaires in your travel bag, include polki studs, which work beautifully for weddings, and give a boost to an otherwise formal work look.

And finally, invest in small signature pieces such as brooches, which work seamlessly on dresses, blazers, even hats. Or, maybe a fashionable Cuban Chain that can be worn as a necklace, or attached to the bag as a stylish accessory. Most importantly, carry beautiful white gold hoops. They work with anything and everything, from dusk to dawn.

Don’t forget to pack your jewellery pieces carefully in a soft cotton fabric to ensure their safety. You can even consider using an AirTag, so that you know your investment is always safe.

Umang Gupta is the seventh generation owner of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, Dariba Kalan, Old Delhi.